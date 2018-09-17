Headlam : Directorate Change

17 September 2018

Headlam Group plc

('Headlam' or the 'Company')

Directorate Change

Headlam Group plc (LSE: HEAD), Europe's largest distributor of floorcoverings, announces that, after 26 years with the business, Tony Judge, the Company's Chief Operating Officer, is to step down from the Board ahead of leaving the Company in March 2019. During this period, Tony will continue to work with the Company to provide an orderly transition of his duties.

Steve Wilson, Headlam's Chief Executive, said:'On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our appreciation to Tony for his considerable contribution over the last 26 years, and particularly during the past two years. The Board and our colleagues across the group wish him well for the future.'

Headlam is initiating a search process for a UK Operations Director to assume a number of the Chief Operating Officer's responsibilities.

Headlam Group plc Tel: 01675 433 000 Steve Wilson, Chief Executive Chris Payne, Chief Financial Officer Investec Bank plc(Corporate Broker) Tel: 020 7597 5970 David Flin / Alex Wright Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited(Corporate Broker) Tel: 020 7886 2500 Erik Anderson / Andrew Potts / Ailsa MacMaster Buchanan(Financial PR and IR) Tel: 020 7466 5000 Mark Court / Sophie Wills / Catriona Flint

Notes for Editors:

Headlam is Europe's largest distributor of floorcoverings having grown significantly via organic growth and acquisition since 1992.

Headlam's core business provides the distribution link between suppliers and customers of floorcoverings, providing suppliers with the greatest coverage and customer penetration for their products across the UK and Continental Europe, and customers with the broadest range of products supported by next day delivery.

The Company is engaged with suppliers across 16 primary countries whose products cover a significant proportion of the floorcoverings market including carpet, residential vinyl, engineered wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tiles, ceramic tiles, underlay and commercial flooring. The Company's customers are within both the residential and commercial sectors and comprise principally independent retailers and flooring contractors.

The Company comprises 65 wholly-owned businesses in the UK and Continental Europe (UK 61, Continental Europe 4) each operating under their own trade brand and utilising their individual sales team which achieves greater market penetration.

Each of the businesses is supported by the Company's centralised and financial resources and extensive distribution network across the UK and Continental Europe.

