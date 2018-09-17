Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Headlam Group plc    HEAD   GB0004170089

HEADLAM GROUP PLC (HEAD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 09/17 10:11:38 am
452.0000 GBp   -0.88%
10:28aHEADLAM : Directorate Change
PU
09/04HEADLAM : Exercise of share options and TVR
PU
08/22CARPETRIGHT : UK retailer Headlam sees 2018 results at lower end of ..
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Headlam : Directorate Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 10:28am CEST

17 September 2018

Headlam Group plc

('Headlam' or the 'Company')

Directorate Change

Headlam Group plc (LSE: HEAD), Europe's largest distributor of floorcoverings, announces that, after 26 years with the business, Tony Judge, the Company's Chief Operating Officer, is to step down from the Board ahead of leaving the Company in March 2019. During this period, Tony will continue to work with the Company to provide an orderly transition of his duties.

Steve Wilson, Headlam's Chief Executive, said:'On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our appreciation to Tony for his considerable contribution over the last 26 years, and particularly during the past two years. The Board and our colleagues across the group wish him well for the future.'

Headlam is initiating a search process for a UK Operations Director to assume a number of the Chief Operating Officer's responsibilities.

Enquiries:

Headlam Group plc

Tel: 01675 433 000

Steve Wilson, Chief Executive

Chris Payne, Chief Financial Officer

Investec Bank plc(Corporate Broker)

Tel: 020 7597 5970

David Flin / Alex Wright

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited(Corporate Broker)

Tel: 020 7886 2500

Erik Anderson / Andrew Potts / Ailsa MacMaster

Buchanan(Financial PR and IR)

Tel: 020 7466 5000

Mark Court / Sophie Wills / Catriona Flint

Notes for Editors:

Headlam is Europe's largest distributor of floorcoverings having grown significantly via organic growth and acquisition since 1992.

Headlam's core business provides the distribution link between suppliers and customers of floorcoverings, providing suppliers with the greatest coverage and customer penetration for their products across the UK and Continental Europe, and customers with the broadest range of products supported by next day delivery.

The Company is engaged with suppliers across 16 primary countries whose products cover a significant proportion of the floorcoverings market including carpet, residential vinyl, engineered wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tiles, ceramic tiles, underlay and commercial flooring. The Company's customers are within both the residential and commercial sectors and comprise principally independent retailers and flooring contractors.

The Company comprises 65 wholly-owned businesses in the UK and Continental Europe (UK 61, Continental Europe 4) each operating under their own trade brand and utilising their individual sales team which achieves greater market penetration.

Each of the businesses is supported by the Company's centralised and financial resources and extensive distribution network across the UK and Continental Europe.

www.headlam.com

Disclaimer

Headlam Group plc published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 08:27:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEADLAM GROUP PLC
10:28aHEADLAM : Directorate Change
PU
09/04HEADLAM : Exercise of share options and TVR
PU
08/22CARPETRIGHT : UK retailer Headlam sees 2018 results at lower end of expectations
RE
08/17HEADLAM GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
08/09HEADLAM : Exercise of share options and TVR
PU
07/18HEADLAM : Pre-close Trading Update
PU
07/16HEADLAM : Exercise of share options and TVR
PU
07/11HEADLAM : Exercise of share options and TVR
PU
07/06HEADLAM : Exercise of share options and TVR
PU
07/02HEADLAM : Purchase of own Shares into Treasury and TVR
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 708 M
EBIT 2018 44,5 M
Net income 2018 32,9 M
Finance 2018 28,5 M
Yield 2018 5,47%
P/E ratio 2018 11,54
P/E ratio 2019 10,99
EV / Sales 2018 0,50x
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capitalization 386 M
Chart HEADLAM GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Headlam Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEADLAM GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,33  GBP
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen G. Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip J. Lawrence Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony R. Judge Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chris R. Payne Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Keith Eastgate Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEADLAM GROUP PLC-22.05%504
LEGGETT & PLATT-2.79%6 039
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP5.14%3 904
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED-33.87%2 394
LUOLAI LIFESTYLE TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%1 163
DOREL INDUSTRIES INC-21.22%612
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.