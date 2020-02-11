Headlam : Notification of Final Results

11 February 2020

Headlam Group plc (LSE: HEAD), Europe's leading floorcoverings distributor, will announce its Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2019 on Thursday, 5 March 2020.

A meeting for analysts will be held at 10.00am on the morning of the results announcement at the offices of Buchanan, 107 Cheapside, London EC2V 6DN.

For further information, or to register attendance, please contact Buchanan on 020 7466 5000 or email headlam@buchanan.uk.com.

Enquiries:

Headlam Group plc Tel: 01675 433 000 Steve Wilson, Chief Executive Email: headlamgroup@headlam.com Chris Payne, Chief Financial Officer

Catherine Miles, Director of Communications





Investec Bank plc(Corporate Broker) Tel: 020 7597 5970 David Flin / Alex Wright





Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited(Corporate Broker) Tel: 020 7886 2500 Erik Anderson / Dominic Morley / Ailsa Macmaster





Buchanan(Financial PR and IR) Tel: 020 7466 5000 Mark Court / Toto Berger Email: headlam@buchanan.uk.com

Operating for 28 years and employing over 2,600 people, Headlam is Europe's leading floorcoverings distributor.

Headlam provides the distribution channel between suppliers and trade customers of floorcoverings. Working in partnership with suppliers from 22 countries manufacturing a diverse range of floorcovering products and ancillary accessories, Headlam provides an unparalleled route to market for their products across the UK and certain Continental European territories.

The utilisation of an outsourced distribution channel enables manufacturers to focus on their core activities, incur reduced costs associated with distribution, and benefit from localised sales, marketing and distribution expertise that provides a more effective and greater route to market for their products.

To maximize customer and market penetration, Headlam comprises 66 individual businesses in the UK and Continental Europe (France, the Netherlands and Switzerland) each operating under their own unique trade brand and utilising individual sales teams.

Headlam's extensive customer base, operating within both the residential and commercial sectors and comprising principally independent retailers and flooring contractors, receives the broadest product offering supported by next day delivery as well as additional marketing and other support.

Headlam's offering is enabled through its unrivalled operating expertise, long-established supplier and customer relationships, and comprehensive distribution network. Following years of considerable investment, Headlam's distribution network currently comprises four national distribution hubs, 19 regional distribution centres and a supporting network of smaller warehouse premises, trade counters, showrooms and specification centres.

In 2018, Headlam worked with 199 suppliers and fulfilled over 5.3 million customer orders.

