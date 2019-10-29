Log in
Headlam : Option exercise and Transfer of treasury shares

10/29/2019 | 04:12am EDT
RNS Number : 4411R
Headlam Group PLC
29 October 2019

29 October 2019

Headlam Group plc

('Headlam' or the 'Company')

Exercise of share options / Transfer of treasury shares

Headlam Group plc (LSE: HEAD), Europe's leading floorcoverings distributor, announces that, on 28 October 2019,share options granted under the 2016 and 2018 grants of the Headlam Group Save-As-You-Earn ('SAYE') share option scheme were exercised at the option prices of £4.002 and £3.54 per share respectively by certain employees of the Company.

A total of 2,309 ordinary shares have been transferred from treasury stock for the purpose of satisfying the exercise of the share options.

Following the above transfer of treasury stock, the Company holds 563,418 ordinary shares as treasury shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held as treasury shares) is 84,800,325 with one voting right per share. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 84,800,325.

The above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Headlam Group plc

Tel: 01675 433 000

Steve Wilson, Chief Executive

Chris Payne, Chief Financial Officer

Catherine Miles, Director of Communications

Email: headlamgroup@headlam.com

Investec Bank plc (Corporate Broker)

Tel: 020 7597 5970

David Flin / Alex Wright


Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Corporate Broker)

Tel: 020 7886 2500

Erik Anderson / Dominic Morley / Ailsa Macmaster


Buchanan (Financial PR and IR)

Tel: 020 7466 5000

Mark Court / Toto Berger


Notes for Editors:

Operating for 27 years and employing over 2,600 people, Headlam is Europe's leading floorcoverings distributor.

Headlam provides the distribution channel between suppliers and trade customers of floorcoverings. Working in partnership with suppliers from 22 countries manufacturing a diverse range of floorcovering products and ancillary accessories, Headlam provides an unparalleled route to market for their products across the UK and certain Continental European territories.

The utilisation of an outsourced distribution channel enables manufacturers to focus on their core activities, incur reduced costs associated with distribution, and benefit from localised sales, marketing and distribution expertise that provides a more effective and greater route to market for their products.

To maximize customer and market penetration, Headlam comprises 66 individual businesses in the UK and Continental Europe (France, the Netherlands and Switzerland) each operating under their own unique trade brand and utilising individual sales teams.

Headlam's extensive customer base, operating within both the residential and commercial sectors and comprising principally independent retailers and flooring contractors, receives the broadest product offering supported by next day delivery as well as additional marketing and other support.

Headlam's offering is enabled through its unrivalled operating expertise, long-established supplier and customer relationships, and comprehensive distribution network. Following years of considerable investment, Headlam's distribution network currently comprises four national distribution hubs, 19 regional distribution centres and a supporting network of smaller warehouse premises, trade counters, showrooms and specification centres.

In 2018, Headlam worked with 199 suppliers and fulfilled over 5.3 million customer orders.

www.headlam.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCLIFVDISLAFIA

Disclaimer

Headlam Group plc published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 08:11:02 UTC
