Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Headlam Group plc    HEAD   GB0004170089

HEADLAM GROUP PLC

(HEAD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 04/11 04:41:07 am
451 GBp   +0.89%
04:23aHEADLAM : Performance Share Plan awards
PU
03/22HEADLAM : Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM
PU
03/12HEADLAM : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Headlam : Performance Share Plan awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 04:23am EDT

Headlam Group plc

(the 'Company')

Grant of awards under theCompany'sPerformance Share Plan ('PSP')

On 10 April 2019, the Company granted awards in the form of nil-cost options over a total of 304,260 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') under the Company's PSP, including to the following Executive Directors:

Executive Director

Number of Ordinary Shares over which award granted

Steve Wilson (Chief Executive)

86,459

Chris Payne (Chief Financial Officer)

63,707

The number of Ordinary Shares over which the awards were granted was calculated based on a share price of 448.3 pence per Ordinary Share, being the average mid-market closing share price for the five business days prior to the grant date, as derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List.

The awards have been granted subject to performance conditions based on: (1) the Company's compound annual growth in Earnings Per Share ('EPS') over a three-year performance period starting with 2019 (as regards 80% of the Ordinary Shares subject to the award); and (2) the Company's Total Shareholder Return ('TSR') over that performance period relative to the TSRs of the constituents of the FTSE SmallCap Index (excluding investment trusts) (as regards 20% of the Ordinary Shares subject to the award). The awards are subject to a further underpin performance condition that the extent of vesting reflects the overall financial performance of the Company over the three-year performance period.

The awards, which are subject to the Malus and Clawback conditions of the PSP, will ordinarily vest on the date on which the Company's Remuneration Committee determines the extent to which the performance conditions have been satisfied (the 'Vesting Date').

The awards to the Executive Directors are further subject to an additional two-year holding period from the Vesting Date. During the holding period these shares will accrue a dividend equivalent in the form of shares, calculated on a re-investment basis.

Enquiries:

Headlam Group plc

Tel: 01675 433 000

Steve Wilson, Chief Executive

Chris Payne, Chief Financial Officer

Catherine Miles, Director of Communications

Email: headlamgroup@headlam.com

Investec Bank plc(Corporate Broker)

Tel: 020 7597 5970

David Flin / Alex Wright

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited(Corporate Broker)

Tel: 020 7886 2500

Erik Anderson /Dominic Morley/ Ailsa MacMaster

Buchanan(Financial PR and IR)

Tel: 020 7466 5000

Mark Court / Sophie Wills / Catriona Flint

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMRs and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Steve Wilson

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Executive

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Headlam Group plc

b)

LEI

213800I4AZZUJEYX9O90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.05 each.

b)

Identification code

ISIN: GB0004170089

c)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares under the Company's Performance Share Plan

d)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

N/A

86,459

e)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

N/A

f)

Date of the transaction

10 April 2019

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Chris Payne

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Headlam Group plc

b)

LEI

213800I4AZZUJEYX9O90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.05 each.

b)

Identification code

ISIN: GB0004170089

c)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares under the Company's Performance Share Plan

d)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

N/A

63,707

e)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

N/A

f)

Date of the transaction

10 April 2019

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Disclaimer

Headlam Group plc published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 08:22:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEADLAM GROUP PLC
04:23aHEADLAM : Performance Share Plan awards
PU
03/22HEADLAM : Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM
PU
03/12HEADLAM : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
03/01HEADLAM : Director Declaration
PU
02/22HEADLAM : Notification of Final Results
PU
01/16Brexit deal defeat knocks London's blue chip stocks as pound weighs
RE
01/16HEADLAM : Pre-Close Trading Update
PU
01/16CARPETRIGHT : UK retailer Headlam shares drop on lower 2019 pretax profit view
RE
01/11HEADLAM GROUP PLC : annual sales release
01/10HEADLAM : Exercise of Share Options and TVR
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 704 M
EBIT 2019 40,3 M
Net income 2019 31,0 M
Finance 2019 28,5 M
Yield 2019 5,62%
P/E ratio 2019 12,11
P/E ratio 2020 11,73
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
Capitalization 378 M
Chart HEADLAM GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Headlam Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEADLAM GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,71  GBP
Spread / Average Target 5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Graham Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip J. Lawrence Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony R. Judge Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chris R. Payne Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Keith Eastgate Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEADLAM GROUP PLC9.02%495
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES12.18%9 510
LEGGETT & PLATT19.92%5 637
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP17.91%4 102
JASON FURNITURE HANGZHOU CO LTD26.44%3 571
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO LTD--.--%3 398
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About