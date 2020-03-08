|
Healius : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
03/08/2020 | 07:23pm EDT
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
|
Name of entity
|
HEALIUS LIMITED (Company)
|
|
|
ABN
|
24 064 530 516
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Malcolm Parmenter
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
4 July 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
As shown in relation to ordinary shares
|
Not applicable in relation to Service Rights
|
(including registered holder)
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving
|
Not applicable in relation to Performance Rights
|
rise to the relevant interest.
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
3 March 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
59,597
|
Malcolm W Parmenter Pty Ltd
|
|
atf Malcolm W Parmenter
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
Superannuation Fund
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25,461
|
Malcolm Parmenter
|
No. of securities held prior to
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
change
|
|
|
26,537
|
Malcolm Parmenter
|
|
|
Service Rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,280,160
|
Malcolm Parmenter
|
|
Performance Rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
Options
|
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
11,081,391
|
|
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
-
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
|
and estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
59,597
|
Malcolm W Parmenter Pty Ltd
|
|
atf Malcolm W Parmenter
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
Superannuation Fund
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25,461
|
Malcolm Parmenter
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
No. of securities held after
|
|
|
|
change
|
26,537
|
Malcolm Parmenter
|
|
|
Service Rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,280,160
|
Malcolm Parmenter
|
|
Performance Rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,081,391
|
Malcolm Parmenter
|
|
Options
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issue of Options over ordinary shares in Healius Limited
|
|
under the Transformation Long-Term Incentive Plan
|
|
(TLTIP), as approved by the Company's shareholders at
|
|
the 2019 AGM on 25 November 2019.
|
Nature of change
|
Options will vest in three equal tranches at the end of FY
|
2022, FY 2023 and FY 2024 subject to performance
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,
|
criteria.
|
|
exercise of options, issue of securities under
|
|
dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
|
|
|
back
|
For further details of the terms applicable to the Options
|
|
|
refer to Company's Notice of Meeting for the 2019 AGM
|
|
(https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20191024/pdf/449v1nb
|
|
8krgjz0.pdf) and Appendix 3G lodged 3 March 2020
|
|
(https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200303/pdf/44fpmzw
|
|
shthpcn.pdf).
|
|
|
|
|
Part 2
|
- Change of director's interests in contracts Not applicable
|
Part 3
|
- +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts
|
|
detailed above traded during a +closed period where
|
Not applicable
|
prior written clearance was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
|
Not applicable
|
trade to proceed during this period?
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date
|
Not applicable
|
was this provided?
|
|
Authorised by:
|
|
Charles Tilley
|
|
Company Secretary
|
|
Date: 9 March 2020
|
|
