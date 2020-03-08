Log in
Healius : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

03/08/2020 | 07:23pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

HEALIUS LIMITED (Company)

ABN

24 064 530 516

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Malcolm Parmenter

Date of last notice

4 July 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

As shown in relation to ordinary shares

Not applicable in relation to Service Rights

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

Not applicable in relation to Performance Rights

rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

3 March 2020

59,597

Malcolm W Parmenter Pty Ltd

atf Malcolm W Parmenter

Ordinary shares

Superannuation Fund

25,461

Malcolm Parmenter

No. of securities held prior to

Ordinary Shares

change

26,537

Malcolm Parmenter

Service Rights

1,280,160

Malcolm Parmenter

Performance Rights

Class

Options

Number acquired

11,081,391

Number disposed

N/A

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and estimated valuation

59,597

Malcolm W Parmenter Pty Ltd

atf Malcolm W Parmenter

Ordinary shares

Superannuation Fund

25,461

Malcolm Parmenter

Ordinary shares

No. of securities held after

change

26,537

Malcolm Parmenter

Service Rights

1,280,160

Malcolm Parmenter

Performance Rights

11,081,391

Malcolm Parmenter

Options

Issue of Options over ordinary shares in Healius Limited

under the Transformation Long-Term Incentive Plan

(TLTIP), as approved by the Company's shareholders at

the 2019 AGM on 25 November 2019.

Nature of change

Options will vest in three equal tranches at the end of FY

2022, FY 2023 and FY 2024 subject to performance

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

criteria.

exercise of options, issue of securities under

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

For further details of the terms applicable to the Options

refer to Company's Notice of Meeting for the 2019 AGM

(https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20191024/pdf/449v1nb

8krgjz0.pdf) and Appendix 3G lodged 3 March 2020

(https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200303/pdf/44fpmzw

shthpcn.pdf).

Part 2

- Change of director's interests in contracts Not applicable

Part 3

- +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts

detailed above traded during a +closed period where

Not applicable

prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

Not applicable

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date

Not applicable

was this provided?

Authorised by:

Charles Tilley

Company Secretary

Date: 9 March 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Healius Limited published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2020 23:22:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 922 M
EBIT 2020 171 M
Net income 2020 91,4 M
Debt 2020 734 M
Yield 2020 2,29%
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,32x
EV / Sales2021 1,27x
Capitalization 1 812 M
Chart HEALIUS LTD
Duration : Period :
Healius Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,45  AUD
Last Close Price 2,91  AUD
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Malcolm Parmenter CEO, Director & Managing Director
Robert Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Maxine Jaquet Chief Financial Officer
Paul Francis Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Arlene May Tansey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEALIUS LTD-29.01%1 203
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED7.06%9 703
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.15.74%3 909
NEOGENOMICS, INC.-0.55%3 050
FLEURY S.A.-5.40%2 018
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED-1.21%1 871
