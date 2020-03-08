Healius : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity HEALIUS LIMITED (Company) ABN 24 064 530 516

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Malcolm Parmenter Date of last notice 4 July 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest As shown in relation to ordinary shares Not applicable in relation to Service Rights (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving Not applicable in relation to Performance Rights rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 3 March 2020 59,597 Malcolm W Parmenter Pty Ltd atf Malcolm W Parmenter Ordinary shares Superannuation Fund 25,461 Malcolm Parmenter No. of securities held prior to Ordinary Shares change 26,537 Malcolm Parmenter Service Rights 1,280,160 Malcolm Parmenter Performance Rights Class Options Number acquired 11,081,391 Number disposed N/A