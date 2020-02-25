Healius : Dividend/Distribution - HLS

Log in
02/25/2020 | 05:44pm EST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

HEALIUS LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

HLS - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday February 26, 2020

Distribution Amount

$ 0.02600000

Ex Date

Thursday March 26, 2020

Record Date

Friday March 27, 2020

Payment Date

Wednesday April 15, 2020

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

HEALIUS LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

24064530516

1.3

ASX issuer code

HLS

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Wednesday February 26, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code

HLS

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Tuesday December 31, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday March 27, 2020

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday March 26, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Wednesday April 15, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

$ 0.02600000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP) We have a Bonus +Security Plan or equivalent (BSP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.11b If the +entity has a BSP, is the BSP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

$

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

$ 0.02600000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

$ 0.02600000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

$ 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

$ 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

0.0000 %

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

The Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan and Bonus Share Plan remain suspended until further notice.

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Healius Limited published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 22:43:05 UTC
