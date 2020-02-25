Healius : Dividend/Distribution - HLS

Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Summary
Entity name
HEALIUS LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
HLS - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday February 26, 2020
Distribution Amount
$ 0.02600000
Ex Date
Thursday March 26, 2020
Record Date
Friday March 27, 2020
Payment Date
Wednesday April 15, 2020
Refer to below for full details of the announcement


Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
HEALIUS LIMITED
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
24064530516
1.3
ASX issuer code
HLS
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
Wednesday February 26, 2020
1.6 ASX +Security Code
HLS
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Tuesday December 31, 2019
2A.4 +Record Date
Friday March 27, 2020


2A.5 Ex Date
Thursday March 26, 2020
2A.6 Payment Date
Wednesday April 15, 2020
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
$ 0.02600000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP) We have a Bonus +Security Plan or equivalent (BSP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
No
2A.11b If the +entity has a BSP, is the BSP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
No
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
$


3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
$ 0.02600000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
(%)
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
$ 0.02600000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
$ 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
$ 0.00000000
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
0.0000 %
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
The Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan and Bonus Share Plan remain suspended until further notice.
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer
Healius Limited published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 22:43:05 UTC