Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Healius Ltd    HLS   AU0000033359

HEALIUS LTD

(HLS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Healius : Non-binding indicative proposal for acquisition of Healius

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 04:34am EST

ASX Announcement (ASX: HLS)

ASX Limited

Market Announcements Office

Exchange Centre

Level 4, 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

25 February 2020

ACN 064 530 516 REGISTERED OFFICE: LEVEL 6

203 PACIFIC HIGHWAY ST LEONARDS NSW 2065 TEL: +61 2 9432 9400 FAX: +61 2 9432 9447

Non-binding indicative proposal for the acquisition of Healius Limited

Healius Limited (Healius) notes the announcement by Partners Group that it has acquired a relevant interest in 15.88% of the issued shares in Healius.

Subsequent to the announcement of this interest, Healius confirms that it has received an unsolicited, non-binding indicative offer from a wholly-owned subsidiary of Partners Group to acquire all of the shares in Healius by way of a Scheme of Arrangement (the Proposal). The Proposal is $3.40 cash per share and is subject to a number of conditions including 6 weeks of due diligence.

The Board of Healius will assess the Proposal and keep the market informed in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations. The Board has not yet formed a view on whether the price offered under the Proposal represents an appropriate value for Healius in the context of a control transaction or in light of the other strategic initiatives currently being explored by Healius.

Healius shareholders do not need to take any action in relation to the Proposal at this stage and there is no certainty that the Proposal will result in a transaction.

Healius is being advised by UBS (financial adviser) and King & Wood Mallesons (legal adviser).

ENDS

For further information contact:

Janet Payne

Katie Pearson

Group Executive, Corporate Affairs

Manager, Corporate Affairs

Phone: +61 2 9432 9512

Phone: +61 2 9432 9599

Mobile: +61 409 995 517

Mobile: +61 435 652 967

For over 30 years Healius has been one of Australia's leading healthcare companies with a commitment to supporting quality, affordable and accessible healthcare for all Australians. Today Healius has three main businesses

  • pathology, medical centres and imaging - and three emerging businesses - dental, IVF and day hospitals. Through its unique footprint of centres and 13,000 employees, Healius provides diagnostic services to consumers and their referring practitioners, as well as enabling a range of independent healthcare professionals to deliver patient care in partnership with Healius' nurses and support staff.

1

Disclaimer

Healius Limited published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 09:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HEALIUS LTD
04:34aHEALIUS : Non-binding indicative proposal for acquisition of Healius
PU
2019MORGAN STANLEY : rates HLS as Equal-weight
AQ
2019HEALIUS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019HEALIUS LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019Australia's Healius snubs $1.21 billion bid from China's Jangho, says bid und..
RE
2018Former Leighton Executive Found Guilty of Criminal Charges
DJ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 911 M
EBIT 2020 211 M
Net income 2020 67,1 M
Debt 2020 754 M
Yield 2020 2,65%
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,32x
EV / Sales2021 1,27x
Capitalization 1 762 M
Chart HEALIUS LTD
Duration : Period :
Healius Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,15  AUD
Last Close Price 2,83  AUD
Spread / Highest target 23,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Malcolm Parmenter CEO, Director & Managing Director
Robert Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Maxine Jaquet Chief Financial Officer
Paul Francis Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Arlene May Tansey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEALIUS LTD-29.01%1 166
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-8.57%88 579
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)-5.27%47 387
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA11.49%23 802
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS12.05%18 230
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS5.20%14 992
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group