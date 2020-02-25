Healius : Non-binding indicative proposal for acquisition of Healius

Non-binding indicative proposal for the acquisition of Healius Limited

Healius Limited (Healius) notes the announcement by Partners Group that it has acquired a relevant interest in 15.88% of the issued shares in Healius.

Subsequent to the announcement of this interest, Healius confirms that it has received an unsolicited, non-binding indicative offer from a wholly-owned subsidiary of Partners Group to acquire all of the shares in Healius by way of a Scheme of Arrangement (the Proposal). The Proposal is $3.40 cash per share and is subject to a number of conditions including 6 weeks of due diligence.

The Board of Healius will assess the Proposal and keep the market informed in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations. The Board has not yet formed a view on whether the price offered under the Proposal represents an appropriate value for Healius in the context of a control transaction or in light of the other strategic initiatives currently being explored by Healius.

Healius shareholders do not need to take any action in relation to the Proposal at this stage and there is no certainty that the Proposal will result in a transaction.

Healius is being advised by UBS (financial adviser) and King & Wood Mallesons (legal adviser).

ENDS For further information contact: Janet Payne Katie Pearson Group Executive, Corporate Affairs Manager, Corporate Affairs Phone: +61 2 9432 9512 Phone: +61 2 9432 9599 Mobile: +61 409 995 517 Mobile: +61 435 652 967

For over 30 years Healius has been one of Australia's leading healthcare companies with a commitment to supporting quality, affordable and accessible healthcare for all Australians. Today Healius has three main businesses

pathology, medical centres and imaging - and three emerging businesses - dental, IVF and day hospitals. Through its unique footprint of centres and 13,000 employees, Healius provides diagnostic services to consumers and their referring practitioners, as well as enabling a range of independent healthcare professionals to deliver patient care in partnership with Healius' nurses and support staff.

