Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Healius Ltd    HLS   AU0000033359

HEALIUS LTD

(HLS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Healius : Presentation of Half Year Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 05:44pm EST

1H 2020 Results

Half year ended

31 December 2019

26 February 2020

1H 20 overview

GROUP

PATHOLOGY

IMAGING

MEDICAL CENTRES

  • Strategic review identified key long- term growth opportunities and portfolio simplification to maximise shareholder value
  • Organisational redesign delivering simplified Group management
  • Strong revenue growth from a mix of volume and fees, underpinned by strong Q1 flu season
  • Good revenue growth underpinned by ramp-up of NBH2 and ADF3 Health Services contracts
  • Investment for long-term growth with quality offerings. Strong 2H 2019 demonstrating uplift achievable from Project Leapfrog
  • 1H 2020 benefits of good GP recruitment and patient demand temporarily offset by service fee pressure, higher than expected retirements, and productivity dip from system integration

Sustainable Improvement Program

EBIT growth nearly double revenue

EBIT growth of 16% on revenue

Focus on service fees through

savings offsetting cost inflation with

growth with cost savings from the

growth of 5% with cost savings from

tempering of GP recruitment targets

progressive improvements

Sustainable Improvement Program

the Sustainable Improvement

Immediate initiatives include

Program

Rationalisation of non-underlying

improving service levels to GPs,

spend in train

filling capacity created, portfolio

review of sites, and divisional

overhead reductions

Acceptable leverage ratios

LIS1 implementation pathway

Successful implementation of core

Montserrat delivered a strong result,

maintained with capital constraint

changed with lower costs, better

platform, iCAR4, nearing completion

with $3.5 million EBITDA, as its new

Further capital rationalisation to

alignment of benefits to spend and

with delivery of efficiencies and

hospitals successfully ramp-up

lower operational risk

improved service to referrers

Expected to continue to grow and

come with targeted investment for

Growth through contract wins, M&A,

deliver a ROIC in line with the

growth

hospital channel and high-end

acquisition case

community sites, with a

rationalisation in NSW

2

1H 2020 Results

1 Laboratory Information System

2 Northern Beaches Hospital

3 Australian Defence Force

4 Imaging Core Application Refresh

Medical Centres - Investment for future growth

Pre-2016

2016 - 2019

Now

2020 onwards

Legacy

Business Model Transformation

Sustainable Growth

Doctor Proposition

Patient Proposition

Processes

Property

  1. Rigid general practitioner contracts
  1. Primary Health Care brand had poor reputation amongst healthcare professionals
  1. Attracted a limited segment of GPs
  1. Business model that historically worked well but had not evolved to meet modern healthcare needs
  1. Under-investedbusiness with outdated technology and systems
  1. Multiple practice management systems
  1. High quality locations but some ageing premises

o Introduced new engagement model attractive to GPs

o

Strong brand

o Removed legacy Primary Health Care brand

o

Broader spectrum of GPs

o Focused on recruiting high quality GPs and quality reset program

o

More diverse clinical cases

o Reduction of upfront payment contracts with a shift to higher service fees

o

More career options

o Introduced market leading patient services - appointments, app with wait

o

Differentiated patient experience

time management, remote and kiosk check-in, online appointments, and

o

Better positioned for future

urgent care

Government funding and health

delivery models

o Refreshed and streamlined technology and systems

o

Technology simplification to assist

o Digital presence - modernised websites

process efficiencies

o

Divisional overhead efficiencies

o Lifted GP room capacity in the network

o

Reduced investment requirements

o 16 centres have been refurbished under Leapfrog plus new treatment,

o

Capacity for growth within existing

urgent care and dental rooms in separate centres

assets

o More attractive spaces for patients and doctors

3 1H 2020 Results

Group results

4 1H 2020 Results

Group results

Group

Underlying1

Reported2

$m

1H 2020

1H 2019

1H 2020

1H 2019

Revenue

945.1

878.9

945.1

878.9

EBIT

75.7

72.7

45.0

51.0

NPAT

42.1

39.1

66.3

20.4

  • Underlying results:
  1. Underlying has been shown before AASB16 adjustments to enable comparability to 1H191
  1. Revenue up 7.5% with Pathology and Montserrat the main contributors
  1. EBIT up 4% with Pathology up 10% and Imaging up 16% with a small decline in Medical Centres
    1. NPAT up 8% with lower finance costs
  • Reported results:
    1. Adoption of AASB 16 (1H19 has not been restated under the modified retrospective approach) 3
  1. Investment in strategic initiatives/restructuring with increase over 1H19 due to redundancies from the organisational redesign 4

  • o Recognition of tax refund and associated interest on 2003-2007 tax ruling (Note: ATO has appealed) 5

  • Interim dividend at 2.6cps, fully franked, in line with 2H19 UNPAT payout

1All comments in this presentation relate to underlying results unless otherwise noted. Underlying results have been shown before AASB16 to

enable comparability. From 1H21, underlying results will include AASB16

2

Reported to underlying reconciliation - slide 23 3AASB 16 adjustment - slide 26

5

1H 2020 Results

4

Strategic initiatives slide 24 5Tax case adjustment - slide 25

Sustainable Improvement Program

  • Driving efficiencies and price savings to offset cost inflation through property (network rationalisation), labour, consumables and IT
  • 2-3year process with progressive growth in savings

In 1H20, SIP reduced Opex by $20m (2.6% of cost base) with largest savings on labour costs (3.4%) and IT costs (5.2%)

22.7

20.0

42.6

(2.9%)

(-2.6%)

832.1

(5.5%)

16.1

770.7

(2.1%)

Underlying

Operating

Expenditure

($m)

1H19

Contracted

Volume and new

Other

SIP savings

1H20

increase

business

Major items:

• EBA

• Volume of

• Supplier price

• SIP and

• Contracted leases

business increases

changes

redundancy

• Other contracted

• Montserrat and

• Technology and

programs

increases

other new

other enhancements

businesses

6 1H 2020 Results

Free cash flow

200

180

150

(32)

(19)

129

$m

100

(35)

70

(51)

(90)

50

43

0

(21)

2

Gross

Interest

Tax

Operating

Maintenance

Growth capex

Cash flow

Proceeds from

Lease

Dividends

Net increase

operating

cash flow

capex

after investing

borrowings

liabilities

in cash

cash flow

• Operating Cash Flow:

    1. Pre-AASB16, gross cash conversion at 97%, impacted by timing of payroll and creditor payments which should reverse in the next period
  • Growth capex $51m (below 1H19 and 2H19) includes:
    1. $19m strategic projects2

  • o $11m on acquisition and earn-outs in Health & Co and Pathology o $11m Montserrat Day Hospitals acquisition earn-out

  • Further capital rationalisation to come with targeted investment for growth

7

1H 2020 Results

1 For impact of AASB 16 on cash flow refer slide 28 2 For strategic project opex and capex, refer slide 24

Net debt and dividend

Reported

$m

Bank and finance debt

Cash

Net debt

Bank gearing ratio (covenant <3.5x)1

Bank interest ratio (covenant >3.0x)

Gearing (net debt: net debt + equity)

As at

31 December

30 June

2019

2019

867.9797.9

(121.3) (119.7)

746.6678.2

2.7x2.4x

9.6x9.5x

26.4% 24.9%

  • Leverage remains comfortably within covenants
  • As previously announced, strategic initiatives spend is gated
  • Pause on Leapfrog spend in 1H20 to fill created capacity and deliver required returns
  • Balance of competing demands: optimal gearing, investment in strategic initiatives and dividends

8

1H 2020 Results

1 Bank gearing ratio is calculated EBITDA before the impact of AASB 15 &16

Divisional

Results and

Strategies

Pathology - results

Underlying

1H 2020

1H 2019

Better/

$m

$m

(worse) %

Revenue

583.0

551.5

5.7

EBITDA

62.9

58.8

7.0

Depreciation

(10.2)

(10.0)

(2.0)

Amortisation

(3.0)

(3.8)

21.1

EBIT

49.7

45.0

10.4

Total capital expenditure

23.9

16.7

(43.1)

• Above market revenue growth of 6%1:

  1. Mix of volume and fee increases and underpinned by strong flu season in Q1
    1. Growth in specialties with genetics up 17% and NIPT2 up 34%
  • EBIT growth of 10%:
    1. Sustainable Improvement Program delivered savings

  • o Labour and ACC property costs growing less than revenue

  • 11% normalised EBIT CAGR in past 3 years
  • M&A drove capex increase

10

1H 2020 Results

1 Rolling 12 months Medicare data 2 NIPT Non-invasive prenatal test

Pathology - strategy

Cost control

  • On-goingoptimisation of regional lab network and consolidation of esoteric testing
  • Successful focus on returns metrics within ACC and hospital footprints
  • Further efficiencies to be delivered

Investment

  • Upgraded Serum Work Area (main lab testing equipment). Laverty/QML live, DOR in train
  • National Laboratory Information System (LIS) amended pathway focused on better alignment of benefit realisation to cost profile and greater operational risk mitigation:
  1. Upgrade existing systems across 4 current instances
  1. On-goingstandardisation across processes and conventions o On-going automation in pre-analytical stage
  1. Create unified database and install additional modules eg genomic diagnostics, with SCC Soft part of the destination

Growth in specialties

  • Government's mid-year outlook included funding for new genetic tests
  • New markets: BRCA1 cancer screening and pharmacogenomics

Serum Work Area, QML

11

1H 2020 Results

1 Breast cancer gene screening

Imaging - results & strategy

Underlying

1H 2020

1H 2019

Better/

$m

$m

(worse) %

Revenue

201.8

192.0

5.1

EBITDA

28.6

26.2

9.2

Depreciation

(6.2)

(6.7)

7.5

Amortisation

(1.1)

(1.2)

8.3

EBIT

21.3

18.3

16.4

Total capital expenditure

7.2

11.4

36.8

  • Revenue up 5%:
  1. New/expanded site growth including NBH and ADF contracts / strength in MRI
    1. Market volumes remaining subdued while benefits tracking around long-term averages1
  • Strong EBIT growth up 16%:
    1. Savings in consumables and property expenses from Sustainable Improvement Program
    1. Equipment operating leases impact EBITDA with normalised margin around 20%
  • 14% EBIT CAGR in past 3 years
  • iCAR due to complete 2H 2020 with operational savings delivered on budget
  • Strategy:
    1. Growth through contract wins and select M&As, hospital channel and large community sites plus rationalisation of NSW community sites
  1. Cost control to continue

14% EBIT CAGR in past 3 years

1H17 - 1H20

22

21.3

14

20

18.5

12

18

16.4

16

14.3

10

(%)Margin EBIT

EBIT ($m)

14

8

12

10

6

8

4

6

4

2

2

0

1H17

1H18

1H19

1H20

0

12

1H 2020 Results

1 Rolling 12 months Medicare data

Medical Centres - group results

Underlying

1H 2020

1H 2019

Better/

$m

$m

(worse) %

Revenue

183.2

155.8

17.6

EBITDA

30.0

29.6

1.4

Depreciation

(11.5)

(9.9)

(16.2)

Amortisation

(2.2)

(1.8)

(22.2)

EBIT

16.3

17.9

(8.9)

HCP capital expenditure

15.7

15.5

(1.3)

Total capital expenditure1

36.0

46.0

21.8

  • Revenue up 18%
  • EBIT down 9% with:
  1. Strong growth in Montserrat and Health & Co
    1. Medical Centres EBIT reduction:
      • Investment for sustainable L/T growth with successful introduction of common PMS2, appointments and new consumer services, and centre refurbishments
      • Good GP recruitment and patient demand offset in 1H20 by service fee pressure, higher than expected retirements and short-term productivity dip from system familiarisation
      • Immediate initiatives include improved service levels to GPs, portfolio review, and divisional overhead reduction together with investment in frontline staff
  • Capex down with moderated spend

13

1H 2020 Results

1 1H19 excludes $67m and 1H20

$11m Montserrat acquisition and earn-out

2 Practice Management System

Medical Centres - GP results

Healius Medical Centre GPs1

  • Cohort of 1,155 GPs (969 FTEs2)
  • 101 recruited (94 BaU, 5 M&A, 2 Registrars). Departures higher at 110, with significant retirements - expected to decline with the average age reducing
  • Transition to new contracts almost complete
  • Service fee at 31.3% in a competitive market with visa restrictions and lower numbers of GP registrars
  • Strong patient demand
  • Gross billings per hour increased on 1H19 but flat on 2H19 with short-term productivity dip as new systems introduced in larger, older centres
  • Revenue up 6% to $117m (including Government grants and rentals)

Health & Co

  • Cohort stable at 132 GPs, (97 FTEs)
  • Revenue up 30% to $11m and EBIT at $2m

95 sites nation-wide

73 Healius Medical Centres

62 with Dental sites

4 with IVF clinics

13 Health & Co

14 Day Hospitals (9 stand-alone)

1,287 GP partners

=1,066 FTEs2

169 Dentists

=126 FTEs2

12 IVF specialists

  1. pipeline of new specialists joining

Range of specialists

  1. operating out of our medical centres and day hospitals

14

1H 2020 Results

1 Refer slide 30 & 31 for GP statistics 2 FTEs based on 40-hour week, 47-week year

Medical Centres - GP strategy

People

  • Ongoing strong pipeline for 2H20 testament to quality of brand and offerings to GPs
  • Focus on continued recruitment of quality GPs, better service and engagement, investment in frontline staff
  • Moderated M&A spend but range of infill opportunities remain
  • Greensborough FY19 roll-ins delivering strong increase in gross billings/patient visits

Process

  • All sites now with single PMS and appointments with significant efficiencies to follow
  • Rapid growth in chronic disease management (up >60%), skin cancer clinics and occupational medicine (both up >30%)
  • Uniquely placed to alleviate Emergency Department with 4 urgent care clinics established and additional funding at State level
  • Progressively introducing e-Recalls, Self Service Check-in Kiosks, Join the Queue Remotely App
  • Gross billings per hour positioned for further increases:
  1. GPs familiarisation with new systems, with second wave of training underway
  1. Rapid growth in chronic disease management (assisted by e-Recalls) and new offerings

15 1H 2020 Results

Medical Centres - GP strategy

Property

  • 15 better performing centres refurbished in FY19, 1H20 further
    1 centre / 6 skin / treatment rooms
  • Filling capacity created: 19 FTEs commenced / 30+ in pipeline for FY19 centres

Targets update

• Investment:

    1. $59m of $140m spent (FY19 $45m 1H20 $14m) with $12m forecast for 2H20
    1. Pause on major investment to assess learnings and focus on required returns
  • GP targets:
    1. GP recruitment targets tempered to prevent service fee erosion
    1. Gross billings per hour expected to uplift 10-15%
  • $1m pa EBIT per centre:
    1. ~40% of portfolio already achieving $1m pa EBIT1
    1. Review of centres to optimise portfolio profitability
    1. Initiatives to deliver divisional head office efficiencies
    1. Overall $1m per centre achievable but beyond initial timeframe

Refurbished Medical Centre - Maroubra

16 1H 2020 Results

1

Before group overheads. ~30% achieving $1m pa EBIT after group overheads

Also excludes IVF and Healius' Day Hospitals

Emerging businesses - Dental & IVF

Dental

  • Dental in 62 Medical Centres with 169 Dentists, 126 FTEs
  • Revenue up 8% to $20m and EBIT at $3m
  • Further dental expansions under Leapfrog

Adora Fertility

  • Completed move to Westside Day Hospital in Brisbane
  • Market share up to over 10% (WA over 30%)
  • Revenue up 28% to $10m
  • Small EBIT loss due to greenfield and laboratory investment
  • Positive contribution on whole-of-business BAU basis
  • Capital-lightinitiatives to drive demand, revenue and efficiencies in 2H20

17 1H 2020 Results

Emerging businesses - Day Hospitals

Montserrat

  • Diversified revenue platform
  • $18m revenue, $3.5m EBITDA and $2m EBIT
  • 3 new centres ramping up including Brisbane's multi-specialist Westside Private
  • Westside delivered $1m EBITDA in first full 6 months
  • Expecting further strong growth in 2H20 and beyond

Healius Day Hospitals

  • Revenue up 22% to $8m with IVF volumes supporting
  • EBIT loss with two greenfield investments still ramping up
  • Turnaround:
  1. Stage 1: Rebranding as Montserrat, merging core risk and billing systems, business development initiatives. Review of older day surgeries
  1. Stage 2: Detailed review of operations to improve efficiencies and reduce costs

Westside Private Hospital

Craigie Day Surgery

18 1H 2020 Results

Corporate and wrap-up

Corporate

  • $11.6m in corporate costs, up on 1H19 but in line 2H19.
  • Cost reductions partially offsetting increases in activity-related property costs and insurance premiums

Organisational redesign

  • Simplified Group management structure
  • Further savings identified in 2H20

Forecast FY 2020

  • Bottom end of range increased
  • $96m-$102m1 underlying NPAT

Strategic review

  • Identified best long-term opportunities for growth and portfolio simplification

NBH, Imaging team

19

1H 2020 Results

1 Subject to market conditions and before the impact of AASB 16

  1. market leading network

Australia-wide

coverage

2,574 Total sites

2,334

2,235 ACCs

Pathology

99 Laboratories

95

73 Healius Medical Centres

62 with Dental sites

Medical Centres

4 with IVF clinics

13 Health & Co

& Day Hospitals

14 Day Hospitals

9 stand-alone

145

29 Hospitals

Imaging

61 Community Centres

55 Medical Centres

220 Total Sites

204 12 4

as at December 2019

19 Total Sites

690 Total Sites

19

637 19 34

56 Total Sites

841 Total Sites

44 7 5

ACT

40 Total Sites

742 36 63

35 2 3

680 Total Sites

28 Total Sites

625 19 36 28

20 1H 2020 Results

Appendices

Reconciliations

Divisional reconciliation

1H 2020

Pathology

Medical Centres1

Imaging

Corporate

Group2

$m

Revenue

583.0

183.2

201.8

0.0

945.1

EBITDA

62.9

30.0

28.6

(8.5)

113.0

Depreciation

(10.2)

(11.5)

(6.2)

(1.8)

(29.7)

Amortisation

(3.0)

(2.2)

(1.1)

(1.3)

(7.6)

EBIT

49.7

16.3

21.3

(11.6)

75.7

1H 2019

Pathology

Medical Centres1

Imaging

Corporate

Group2

$m

Revenue

551.5

155.8

192.0

0.0

878.9

EBITDA

58.8

29.6

26.2

(6.2)

108.4

Depreciation

(10.0)

(9.9)

(6.7)

(1.5)

(28.1)

Amortisation

(3.8)

(1.8)

(1.2)

(0.8)

(7.6)

EBIT

45.0

17.9

18.3

(8.5)

72.7

1 Medical Centres includes Healius Medical Centres, Health & Co, Dental, IVF and Monserrat and Healius Day Hospitals

22 1H 2020 Results

2

$22.9m of inter-company revenue/expenses have been eliminated at the Group level (1H19

$20.4m)

Underlying v reported reconciliation

1H 2020

Reported

Restructuring/strategic

Impairments

Tax case

Underlying

AASB 16 impact

Underlying pre

$m

initiatives

AASB 16

EBIT

45.0

31.0

8.3

84.3

(8.6)

75.7

Interest

(13.5)

(23.3)

(36.8)

21.2

(15.6)

PBT

31.5

47.5

12.6

60.1

Income Tax benefit/(expense)1

34.8

(46.6)

(11.8)

(3.8)

(18.0)

NPAT

66.3

35.7

8.8

42.1

1H 2019

Reported

Restructuring/strategic

Impairments

Tax case

Underlying

AASB 16 impact

Underlying

$m

initiatives

EBIT

51.0

21.7

72.7

72.7

Interest

(16.8)

(16.8)

(16.8)

PBT

34.2

55.9

55.9

Income Tax

(13.8)

(16.8)

(16.8)

NPAT

20.4

39.1

39.1

• Strategic initiatives / restructuring

  1. Strategic initiatives: $17m - refer slide 24
  1. Restructuring: Organisational re-design largely complete: $8m
    1. Other: Rebranding, corporate and tax case defence, business set-up: $6m
  • Impairments
    1. Assets relating to a few small Medical Centres where leases are due to expire and closure/consolidation is anticipated
    1. Current capitalised costs on LIS due to amended implementation pathway
  • Tax case - Refer slide 25
  • AASB 16 - Refer slide 26

23 1H 2020 Results

1 Reported and underlying tax expense does not reconcile due to non-deductible items within statutory tax expense. Underlying tax

is assumed at 30%

Strategic projects

1H 2020

Laboratory

Leapfrog

iCAR

Corporate

Total

$m

Platforms

Total Opex (adjusted between reported and underlying)

6.0

6.1

1.9

3.0

17.0

Property, plant & equipment

0.8

3.6

0.0

0.0

4.4

Intangibles

3.3

4.1

3.0

4.6

15.0

Total Capex

4.1

7.7

3.0

4.6

19.4

Total Project Costs

10.1

13.8

4.9

7.6

36.4

  • Four key projects which are transformational in nature and unlikely to be undertaken again at such a collective magnitude
  • Opex costs are adjusted between reported and underlying results
  • Future opex adjustments:
  1. iCAR: Forecast $1m 2H20 and $nil FY21
  1. Leapfrog: Forecast $3.5m 2H20 and <$2m FY21 o Pathology's LIS: Extension in timeframe expected
    o Corporate renewal: Expected to substantially reduce FY21 onwards

All implementation costs are capitalised where they directly relate to PPE or an intangible asset otherwise implementation costs are

24 1H 2020 Results expensed as non-underlying items

Tax case 2003-2007

  • Healius was advised in 2015 by the Commissioner of Taxation ("the Commissioner") that lump sum payments made by it to healthcare practitioners for the financial years 2010 to 2014 were tax deductible.
  • Healius subsequently filed an application for similar tax deductions for the financial years 2003 to 20071, subject to the Commissioner's discretion in allowing an out-of-time objection.
  • Following the Commissioner's decision not to allow such an objection, Healius commenced legal proceedings, which culminated in a favourable decision in November 2019 by the Federal Court of Australia.
  • The Commissioner has appealed to the Full Court of the Federal Court of Australia and a hearing date is yet to be advised.
  • Healius has recognised the following as one-off items in its reported results after the introduction of AASB Interpretation 23 (Clarification of accounting for uncertain tax treatments) and the favourable Federal Court ruling:
  1. $46.6m income tax benefit and tax receivable
  1. $23.3m interest benefit and receivable (less tax of $7.0m)

25 1H 2020 Results

1Healius was in a loss-making position for taxation purposes during FY 2008 and FY 2009

Accounting change AASB 16

AASB 16, which removes the distinction between operating and finance leases, was adopted on 1 July 2019. It has impacted the reported results of Healius in 1H20 but has no economic impact on Healius, nor on its covenants, cashflows or shareholder value. The impacts are summarised as follows:

  1. On the P&L, interest and depreciation charges replace property rental expense, impacting EBITDA EBIT and NPAT, with a NPAT loss of $8.8m
  1. On the Cash Flow, principal and interest payments replace payments to suppliers, impacting operating and financing cash flows, with nil impact on net cash flow
  1. On Balance Sheet, all leases (except for short-term leases / leases of low value assets) are recognised as an asset and a liability. Overall there is a closing net asset reduction of $127m due to differences between the profile of depreciation and lease liability run-off on the large property leases
  1. Healius has applied the new standard using the modified retrospective approach, which requires no restatement of comparative information. Because of this underlying performance has been stated before the impact of AASB 16. From 1H21 onwards underlying performance will be stated including the impact of AASB16

26 1H 2020 Results

Accounting change AASB 16

P&L

1H20

1H20

$'m

$'m

Property & other expenses

105.7

Operating lease expense reversed

EBITDA

105.7

Depreciation

(97.1)

Depreciation of right of use asset recognised

EBIT

8.6

Finance costs

(21.2)

Interest paid on lease liability recognised

Profit before tax

(12.6)

Tax @ 30%

3.8

NPAT

(8.8)

27 1H 2020 Results

Accounting change AASB 16

Cash Flow

1H20

1H20

$'m

$'m

Gross cash flows from operating activities

108.6

Operating lease payments reversed from gross operating cash flow s

Interest paid on lease liabilities

(18.2)

Interest paid on lease liability recognised in operating cash flow s

Net cash provided by operating activities

90.4

Payments of lease liabilities

(90.4)

Principal payments on lease liability recognised in financing cash flow s

Net cash used in financing activities

(90.4)

Balance Sheet

1H20

1H20

$'m

$'m

Right of use assets

1,225.0

Leases recognised as an asset and depreciated

Total assets

1,225.0

Current interest bearing lease liabilities

(189.2)

Leases recognised as a liability representing

Non-current interest bearing lease liabilities

(1,162.6)

future lease payments discounted at incremental borrow ing rate

Total Liabilities

(1,351.8)

28 1H 2020 Results

Appendices

Medical Centres

Additional Information

Healius Medical Centres GPs - Key Drivers

GPs

1H 2020

1H 20191

1H 20181

Better/(worse) %

1H20-1H19

Headcount

1,155

1,072

1,060

7.7

FTEs2

969

931

963

4.1

Gross billings ($m)

213.8

211.5

214.4

1.1

Share of revenue (%)3

31.3%

32.8%

33.6%

(152) pp

Revenue ($m)3

66.9

69.4

72.0

(3.6)

GP capital expenditure4

15.6

15.5

15.3

(0.7)

  1. Historical figures restated to include skin and immediate care GPs
  2. FTEs based on 40-hour week, 47-week year. GPs consistently work more than contracted hours
  3. Revenue includes revenue earned by registrars who are employed rather than under contract and not included in GP numbers (1H20 42 headcount (25 FTE) registrars)
  4. 30% of new GPs and 17% of re-signs have opted for up-front payments

30 1H 2020 Results

Healius Medical Centres GPs - Recruitment

200

25

150

20

100

# of GPs

50

15

capex ($m)

0

10

GP

1H16

2H16

1H17

2H17

1H18

2H18

1H19

2H19

1H20

(50)

(100)

5

(150)

0

Starters (LHS axis)

M&A (LHS axis)

Registrars (LHS axis)

Leavers (LHS axis)

HLS initiatives

After-tax capex (RHS axis)

31 1H 2020 Results

Healius Medical Centres - Tax implications of HCP acquisitions

Healthcare Professionals contracted on or after 1 July 2015

  • Deferred tax liability (DTL) to be recognised at the time of the acquisition of healthcare practices and capitalisation of contractual relationship intangible assets.
  • Equal movement in DTL will ensure an effective tax rate of 30%.

Healthcare Professionals contracted prior to 30 June 2015

  • No DTL was recognised regarding the acquisition of healthcare practices and capitalisation of contractual relationship intangible assets.
  • Therefore there is a non-deductible (permanent) difference which increases the notional effective tax rate above 30%. This has progressively decreased as the associated amortisation expense has run off and will cease in FY 2020.
  • The additional accounting tax expense is as follows:

$m

1H 2020

2H 2020

Additional Accounting Tax Expense

1.3

0.8

32 1H 2020 Results

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Healius Limited (ACN 064 530 516) ('HLS').

Material in this presentation provides general background information about HLS which is current as at the date this presentation is made. Information in this presentation remains subject to change without notice. Circumstances may change and the contents of this presentation may become outdated as a result.

The information in this presentation is a summary only and does not constitute financial advice. It is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and has been prepared without taking account of any person's investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

This presentation is based on information made available to HLS. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made in relation to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information contained herein and nothing in this presentation should be relied upon as a promise, representation, warranty or guarantee, whether as to the past or future. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of HLS or its directors, officers, employees, agents or advisers (HLS parties) accepts any liability for any loss arising from the use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it, including, without limitation, any liability arising from the fault or negligence on the part of any HLS parties.

Those statements in this presentation which may constitute forecasts or forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties and may involve significant elements of subjective judgment and assumptions as to future events which may or may not prove to be correct. Events and actual circumstances frequently do not occur as forecast and these differences may be material. The HLS parties do not give any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events, express or implied, in any forward-looking statement will actually occur and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

This presentation is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any security and neither this document, nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. Accordingly, no action should be taken on the basis of, or in reliance on, this presentation.

33 1H 2020 Results

Disclaimer

Healius Limited published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 22:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HEALIUS LTD
05:44pHEALIUS : HLS 1H 2020 Results, Update on Strategic Initiatives
PU
05:44pHEALIUS : Dividend/Distribution - HLS
PU
05:44pHEALIUS : Presentation of Half Year Results
PU
05:44pHEALIUS : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
04:34aHEALIUS : Non-binding indicative proposal for acquisition of Healius
PU
2019MORGAN STANLEY : rates HLS as Equal-weight
AQ
2019HEALIUS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019HEALIUS LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019Australia's Healius snubs $1.21 billion bid from China's Jangho, says bid und..
RE
2018Former Leighton Executive Found Guilty of Criminal Charges
DJ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 911 M
EBIT 2020 211 M
Net income 2020 68,7 M
Debt 2020 754 M
Yield 2020 2,73%
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
EV / Sales2021 1,25x
Capitalization 1 719 M
Chart HEALIUS LTD
Duration : Period :
Healius Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 3,18  AUD
Last Close Price 2,76  AUD
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Malcolm Parmenter CEO, Director & Managing Director
Robert Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Maxine Jaquet Chief Financial Officer
Paul Francis Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Arlene May Tansey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEALIUS LTD-29.01%1 166
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-8.57%88 579
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)-5.27%47 387
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA11.49%23 802
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS12.05%18 230
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS5.20%14 992
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group