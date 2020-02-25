Healius : Presentation of Half Year Results 0 02/25/2020 | 05:44pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 1H 2020 Results Half year ended 31 December 2019 26 February 2020 1H 20 overview GROUP PATHOLOGY IMAGING MEDICAL CENTRES Strategic review identified key long- term growth opportunities and portfolio simplification to maximise shareholder value

Organisational redesign delivering simplified Group management Strong revenue growth from a mix of volume and fees, underpinned by strong Q1 flu season Good revenue growth underpinned by ramp-up of NBH 2 and ADF 3 Health Services contracts Investment for long-term growth with quality offerings. Strong 2H 2019 demonstrating uplift achievable from Project Leapfrog

long-term growth with quality offerings. Strong 2H 2019 demonstrating uplift achievable from Project Leapfrog 1H 2020 benefits of good GP recruitment and patient demand temporarily offset by service fee pressure, higher than expected retirements, and productivity dip from system integration  Sustainable Improvement Program  EBIT growth nearly double revenue  EBIT growth of 16% on revenue  Focus on service fees through savings offsetting cost inflation with growth with cost savings from the growth of 5% with cost savings from tempering of GP recruitment targets progressive improvements Sustainable Improvement Program the Sustainable Improvement  Immediate initiatives include Program  Rationalisation of non-underlying improving service levels to GPs, spend in train filling capacity created, portfolio review of sites, and divisional overhead reductions  Acceptable leverage ratios  LIS1 implementation pathway  Successful implementation of core  Montserrat delivered a strong result, maintained with capital constraint changed with lower costs, better platform, iCAR4, nearing completion with $3.5 million EBITDA, as its new  Further capital rationalisation to alignment of benefits to spend and with delivery of efficiencies and hospitals successfully ramp-up lower operational risk improved service to referrers  Expected to continue to grow and come with targeted investment for  Growth through contract wins, M&A, deliver a ROIC in line with the growth hospital channel and high-end acquisition case community sites, with a rationalisation in NSW 2 1H 2020 Results 1 Laboratory Information System 2 Northern Beaches Hospital 3 Australian Defence Force 4 Imaging Core Application Refresh Medical Centres - Investment for future growth Pre-2016 2016 - 2019 Now 2020 onwards Legacy Business Model Transformation Sustainable Growth Doctor Proposition Patient Proposition Processes Property Rigid general practitioner contracts Primary Health Care brand had poor reputation amongst healthcare professionals Attracted a limited segment of GPs Business model that historically worked well but had not evolved to meet modern healthcare needs Under-invested business with outdated technology and systems Multiple practice management systems High quality locations but some ageing premises o Introduced new engagement model attractive to GPs o Strong brand o Removed legacy Primary Health Care brand o Broader spectrum of GPs o Focused on recruiting high quality GPs and quality reset program o More diverse clinical cases o Reduction of upfront payment contracts with a shift to higher service fees o More career options o Introduced market leading patient services - appointments, app with wait o Differentiated patient experience time management, remote and kiosk check-in, online appointments, and o Better positioned for future urgent care Government funding and health delivery models o Refreshed and streamlined technology and systems o Technology simplification to assist o Digital presence - modernised websites process efficiencies o Divisional overhead efficiencies o Lifted GP room capacity in the network o Reduced investment requirements o 16 centres have been refurbished under Leapfrog plus new treatment, o Capacity for growth within existing urgent care and dental rooms in separate centres assets o More attractive spaces for patients and doctors 3 1H 2020 Results Group results 4 1H 2020 Results Group results Group Underlying1 Reported2 $m 1H 2020 1H 2019 1H 2020 1H 2019 Revenue 945.1 878.9 945.1 878.9 EBIT 75.7 72.7 45.0 51.0 NPAT 42.1 39.1 66.3 20.4 Underlying results: Underlying has been shown before AASB16 adjustments to enable comparability to 1H19 1 Revenue up 7.5% with Pathology and Montserrat the main contributors EBIT up 4% with Pathology up 10% and Imaging up 16% with a small decline in Medical Centres NPAT up 8% with lower finance costs

Reported results:

Adoption of AASB 16 (1H19 has not been restated under the modified retrospective approach) 3

Investment in strategic initiatives/restructuring with increase over 1H19 due to redundancies from the organisational redesign 4 o Recognition of tax refund and associated interest on 2003-2007 tax ruling (Note: ATO has appealed) 5

Interim dividend at 2.6cps, fully franked, in line with 2H19 UNPAT payout 1All comments in this presentation relate to underlying results unless otherwise noted. Underlying results have been shown before AASB16 to enable comparability. From 1H21, underlying results will include AASB16 2 Reported to underlying reconciliation - slide 23 3AASB 16 adjustment - slide 26 5 1H 2020 Results 4 Strategic initiatives slide 24 5Tax case adjustment - slide 25 Sustainable Improvement Program Driving efficiencies and price savings to offset cost inflation through property (network rationalisation), labour, consumables and IT

2-3 year process with progressive growth in savings In 1H20, SIP reduced Opex by $20m (2.6% of cost base) with largest savings on labour costs (3.4%) and IT costs (5.2%) 22.7 20.0 42.6 (2.9%) (-2.6%) 832.1 (5.5%) 16.1 770.7 (2.1%) Underlying Operating Expenditure ($m) 1H19 Contracted Volume and new Other SIP savings 1H20 increase business Major items: • EBA • Volume of • Supplier price • SIP and • Contracted leases business increases changes redundancy • Other contracted • Montserrat and • Technology and programs increases other new other enhancements businesses 6 1H 2020 Results Free cash flow 200 180 150 (32) (19) 129 $m 100 (35) 70 (51) (90) 50 43 0 (21) 2 Gross Interest Tax Operating Maintenance Growth capex Cash flow Proceeds from Lease Dividends Net increase operating cash flow capex after investing borrowings liabilities in cash cash flow • Operating Cash Flow: Pre-AASB 16, gross cash conversion at 97%, impacted by timing of payroll and creditor payments which should reverse in the next period

Growth capex $51m (below 1H19 and 2H19) includes:

$19m strategic projects 2

o $11m on acquisition and earn-outs in Health & Co and Pathology o $11m Montserrat Day Hospitals acquisition earn-out

Further capital rationalisation to come with targeted investment for growth 7 1H 2020 Results 1 For impact of AASB 16 on cash flow refer slide 28 2 For strategic project opex and capex, refer slide 24 Net debt and dividend Reported $m Bank and finance debt Cash Net debt Bank gearing ratio (covenant <3.5x)1 Bank interest ratio (covenant >3.0x) Gearing (net debt: net debt + equity) As at 31 December 30 June 2019 2019 867.9797.9 (121.3) (119.7) 746.6678.2 2.7x2.4x 9.6x9.5x 26.4% 24.9% Leverage remains comfortably within covenants

As previously announced, strategic initiatives spend is gated

Pause on Leapfrog spend in 1H20 to fill created capacity and deliver required returns

Balance of competing demands: optimal gearing, investment in strategic initiatives and dividends 8 1H 2020 Results 1 Bank gearing ratio is calculated EBITDA before the impact of AASB 15 &16 Divisional Results and Strategies Pathology - results Underlying 1H 2020 1H 2019 Better/ $m $m (worse) % Revenue 583.0 551.5 5.7 EBITDA 62.9 58.8 7.0 Depreciation (10.2) (10.0) (2.0) Amortisation (3.0) (3.8) 21.1 EBIT 49.7 45.0 10.4 Total capital expenditure 23.9 16.7 (43.1) • Above market revenue growth of 6%1: Mix of volume and fee increases and underpinned by strong flu season in Q1 Growth in specialties with genetics up 17% and NIPT 2 up 34%

EBIT growth of 10%:

Sustainable Improvement Program delivered savings

o Labour and ACC property costs growing less than revenue

11% normalised EBIT CAGR in past 3 years

M&A drove capex increase 10 1H 2020 Results 1 Rolling 12 months Medicare data 2 NIPT Non-invasive prenatal test Pathology - strategy Cost control On-going optimisation of regional lab network and consolidation of esoteric testing

optimisation of regional lab network and consolidation of esoteric testing Successful focus on returns metrics within ACC and hospital footprints

Further efficiencies to be delivered Investment Upgraded Serum Work Area (main lab testing equipment). Laverty/QML live, DOR in train

National Laboratory Information System (LIS) amended pathway focused on better alignment of benefit realisation to cost profile and greater operational risk mitigation: Upgrade existing systems across 4 current instances On-going standardisation across processes and conventions o On-going automation in pre-analytical stage Create unified database and install additional modules eg genomic diagnostics, with SCC Soft part of the destination Growth in specialties Government's mid-year outlook included funding for new genetic tests

mid-year outlook included funding for new genetic tests New markets: BRCA 1 cancer screening and pharmacogenomics Serum Work Area, QML 11 1H 2020 Results 1 Breast cancer gene screening Imaging - results & strategy Underlying 1H 2020 1H 2019 Better/ $m $m (worse) % Revenue 201.8 192.0 5.1 EBITDA 28.6 26.2 9.2 Depreciation (6.2) (6.7) 7.5 Amortisation (1.1) (1.2) 8.3 EBIT 21.3 18.3 16.4 Total capital expenditure 7.2 11.4 36.8 Revenue up 5%: New/expanded site growth including NBH and ADF contracts / strength in MRI Market volumes remaining subdued while benefits tracking around long-term averages 1

Strong EBIT growth up 16%:

Savings in consumables and property expenses from Sustainable Improvement Program Equipment operating leases impact EBITDA with normalised margin around 20%

14% EBIT CAGR in past 3 years

iCAR due to complete 2H 2020 with operational savings delivered on budget

Strategy:

Growth through contract wins and select M&As, hospital channel and large community sites plus rationalisation of NSW community sites

Cost control to continue 14% EBIT CAGR in past 3 years 1H17 - 1H20 22 21.3 14 20 18.5 12 18 16.4 16 14.3 10 (%)Margin EBIT EBIT ($m) 14 8 12 10 6 8 4 6 4 2 2 0 1H17 1H18 1H19 1H20 0 12 1H 2020 Results 1 Rolling 12 months Medicare data Medical Centres - group results Underlying 1H 2020 1H 2019 Better/ $m $m (worse) % Revenue 183.2 155.8 17.6 EBITDA 30.0 29.6 1.4 Depreciation (11.5) (9.9) (16.2) Amortisation (2.2) (1.8) (22.2) EBIT 16.3 17.9 (8.9) HCP capital expenditure 15.7 15.5 (1.3) Total capital expenditure1 36.0 46.0 21.8 Revenue up 18%

EBIT down 9% with: Strong growth in Montserrat and Health & Co Medical Centres EBIT reduction: Investment for sustainable L/T growth with successful introduction of common PMS 2 , appointments and new consumer services, and centre refurbishments Good GP recruitment and patient demand offset in 1H20 by service fee pressure, higher than expected retirements and short-term productivity dip from system familiarisation Immediate initiatives include improved service levels to GPs, portfolio review, and divisional overhead reduction together with investment in frontline staff

Capex down with moderated spend 13 1H 2020 Results 1 1H19 excludes $67m and 1H20 $11m Montserrat acquisition and earn-out 2 Practice Management System Medical Centres - GP results Healius Medical Centre GPs1 Cohort of 1,155 GPs (969 FTEs 2 )

) 101 recruited (94 BaU, 5 M&A, 2 Registrars). Departures higher at 110, with significant retirements - expected to decline with the average age reducing

Transition to new contracts almost complete

Service fee at 31.3% in a competitive market with visa restrictions and lower numbers of GP registrars

Strong patient demand

Gross billings per hour increased on 1H19 but flat on 2H19 with short-term productivity dip as new systems introduced in larger, older centres

short-term productivity dip as new systems introduced in larger, older centres Revenue up 6% to $117m (including Government grants and rentals) Health & Co Cohort stable at 132 GPs, (97 FTEs)

Revenue up 30% to $11m and EBIT at $2m 95 sites nation-wide 73 Healius Medical Centres 62 with Dental sites 4 with IVF clinics 13 Health & Co 14 Day Hospitals (9 stand-alone) 1,287 GP partners =1,066 FTEs2 169 Dentists =126 FTEs2 12 IVF specialists pipeline of new specialists joining Range of specialists operating out of our medical centres and day hospitals 14 1H 2020 Results 1 Refer slide 30 & 31 for GP statistics 2 FTEs based on 40-hour week, 47-week year Medical Centres - GP strategy People Ongoing strong pipeline for 2H20 testament to quality of brand and offerings to GPs

Focus on continued recruitment of quality GPs, better service and engagement, investment in frontline staff

Moderated M&A spend but range of infill opportunities remain

Greensborough FY19 roll-ins delivering strong increase in gross billings/patient visits Process All sites now with single PMS and appointments with significant efficiencies to follow

Rapid growth in chronic disease management (up >60%), skin cancer clinics and occupational medicine (both up >30%)

Uniquely placed to alleviate Emergency Department with 4 urgent care clinics established and additional funding at State level

Progressively introducing e-Recalls, Self Service Check-in Kiosks, Join the Queue Remotely App

e-Recalls, Self Service Check-in Kiosks, Join the Queue Remotely App Gross billings per hour positioned for further increases: GPs familiarisation with new systems, with second wave of training underway Rapid growth in chronic disease management (assisted by e-Recalls) and new offerings 15 1H 2020 Results Medical Centres - GP strategy Property 15 better performing centres refurbished in FY19, 1H20 further

1 centre / 6 skin / treatment rooms

1 centre / 6 skin / treatment rooms Filling capacity created: 19 FTEs commenced / 30+ in pipeline for FY19 centres Targets update • Investment: $59m of $140m spent (FY19 $45m 1H20 $14m) with $12m forecast for 2H20 Pause on major investment to assess learnings and focus on required returns

GP targets:

GP recruitment targets tempered to prevent service fee erosion

Gross billings per hour expected to uplift 10-15%

$1m pa EBIT per centre:

~40% of portfolio already achieving $1m pa EBIT 1 Review of centres to optimise portfolio profitability Initiatives to deliver divisional head office efficiencies Overall $1m per centre achievable but beyond initial timeframe

Refurbished Medical Centre - Maroubra 16 1H 2020 Results 1 Before group overheads. ~30% achieving $1m pa EBIT after group overheads Also excludes IVF and Healius' Day Hospitals Emerging businesses - Dental & IVF Dental Dental in 62 Medical Centres with 169 Dentists, 126 FTEs

Revenue up 8% to $20m and EBIT at $3m

Further dental expansions under Leapfrog Adora Fertility Completed move to Westside Day Hospital in Brisbane

Market share up to over 10% (WA over 30%)

Revenue up 28% to $10m

Small EBIT loss due to greenfield and laboratory investment

Positive contribution on whole-of-business BAU basis

whole-of-business BAU basis Capital-light initiatives to drive demand, revenue and efficiencies in 2H20 17 1H 2020 Results Emerging businesses - Day Hospitals Montserrat Diversified revenue platform

$18m revenue, $3.5m EBITDA and $2m EBIT

3 new centres ramping up including Brisbane's multi-specialist Westside Private

multi-specialist Westside Private Westside delivered $1m EBITDA in first full 6 months

Expecting further strong growth in 2H20 and beyond Healius Day Hospitals Revenue up 22% to $8m with IVF volumes supporting

EBIT loss with two greenfield investments still ramping up

Turnaround: Stage 1: Rebranding as Montserrat, merging core risk and billing systems, business development initiatives. Review of older day surgeries Stage 2: Detailed review of operations to improve efficiencies and reduce costs Westside Private Hospital Craigie Day Surgery 18 1H 2020 Results Corporate and wrap-up Corporate $11.6m in corporate costs, up on 1H19 but in line 2H19.

Cost reductions partially offsetting increases in activity-related property costs and insurance premiums Organisational redesign Simplified Group management structure

Further savings identified in 2H20 Forecast FY 2020 Bottom end of range increased

$96m-$102m 1 underlying NPAT Strategic review Identified best long-term opportunities for growth and portfolio simplification NBH, Imaging team 19 1H 2020 Results 1 Subject to market conditions and before the impact of AASB 16 market leading network Australia-wide coverage 2,574 Total sites 2,334 2,235 ACCs Pathology 99 Laboratories 95 73 Healius Medical Centres 62 with Dental sites Medical Centres 4 with IVF clinics 13 Health & Co & Day Hospitals 14 Day Hospitals 9 stand-alone 145 29 Hospitals Imaging 61 Community Centres 55 Medical Centres 220 Total Sites 204 12 4 as at December 2019 19 Total Sites 690 Total Sites 19 637 19 34 56 Total Sites 841 Total Sites 44 7 5 ACT 40 Total Sites 742 36 63 35 2 3 680 Total Sites 28 Total Sites 625 19 36 28 20 1H 2020 Results Appendices Reconciliations Divisional reconciliation 1H 2020 Pathology Medical Centres1 Imaging Corporate Group2 $m Revenue 583.0 183.2 201.8 0.0 945.1 EBITDA 62.9 30.0 28.6 (8.5) 113.0 Depreciation (10.2) (11.5) (6.2) (1.8) (29.7) Amortisation (3.0) (2.2) (1.1) (1.3) (7.6) EBIT 49.7 16.3 21.3 (11.6) 75.7 1H 2019 Pathology Medical Centres1 Imaging Corporate Group2 $m Revenue 551.5 155.8 192.0 0.0 878.9 EBITDA 58.8 29.6 26.2 (6.2) 108.4 Depreciation (10.0) (9.9) (6.7) (1.5) (28.1) Amortisation (3.8) (1.8) (1.2) (0.8) (7.6) EBIT 45.0 17.9 18.3 (8.5) 72.7 1 Medical Centres includes Healius Medical Centres, Health & Co, Dental, IVF and Monserrat and Healius Day Hospitals 22 1H 2020 Results 2 $22.9m of inter-company revenue/expenses have been eliminated at the Group level (1H19 $20.4m) Underlying v reported reconciliation 1H 2020 Reported Restructuring/strategic Impairments Tax case Underlying AASB 16 impact Underlying pre $m initiatives AASB 16 EBIT 45.0 31.0 8.3 84.3 (8.6) 75.7 Interest (13.5) (23.3) (36.8) 21.2 (15.6) PBT 31.5 47.5 12.6 60.1 Income Tax benefit/(expense)1 34.8 (46.6) (11.8) (3.8) (18.0) NPAT 66.3 35.7 8.8 42.1 1H 2019 Reported Restructuring/strategic Impairments Tax case Underlying AASB 16 impact Underlying $m initiatives EBIT 51.0 21.7 72.7 72.7 Interest (16.8) (16.8) (16.8) PBT 34.2 55.9 55.9 Income Tax (13.8) (16.8) (16.8) NPAT 20.4 39.1 39.1 • Strategic initiatives / restructuring Strategic initiatives: $17m - refer slide 24 Restructuring: Organisational re-design largely complete: $8m Other: Rebranding, corporate and tax case defence, business set-up: $6m

Impairments

Assets relating to a few small Medical Centres where leases are due to expire and closure/consolidation is anticipated Current capitalised costs on LIS due to amended implementation pathway

Tax case - Refer slide 25

AASB 16 - Refer slide 26 23 1H 2020 Results 1 Reported and underlying tax expense does not reconcile due to non-deductible items within statutory tax expense. Underlying tax is assumed at 30% Strategic projects 1H 2020 Laboratory Leapfrog iCAR Corporate Total $m Platforms Total Opex (adjusted between reported and underlying) 6.0 6.1 1.9 3.0 17.0 Property, plant & equipment 0.8 3.6 0.0 0.0 4.4 Intangibles 3.3 4.1 3.0 4.6 15.0 Total Capex 4.1 7.7 3.0 4.6 19.4 Total Project Costs 10.1 13.8 4.9 7.6 36.4 Four key projects which are transformational in nature and unlikely to be undertaken again at such a collective magnitude

Opex costs are adjusted between reported and underlying results

Future opex adjustments: iCAR: Forecast $1m 2H20 and $nil FY21 Leapfrog: Forecast $3.5m 2H20 and <$2m FY21 o Pathology's LIS: Extension in timeframe expected

o Corporate renewal: Expected to substantially reduce FY21 onwards All implementation costs are capitalised where they directly relate to PPE or an intangible asset otherwise implementation costs are 24 1H 2020 Results expensed as non-underlying items Tax case 2003-2007 Healius was advised in 2015 by the Commissioner of Taxation ("the Commissioner") that lump sum payments made by it to healthcare practitioners for the financial years 2010 to 2014 were tax deductible.

Healius subsequently filed an application for similar tax deductions for the financial years 2003 to 2007 1 , subject to the Commissioner's discretion in allowing an out-of-time objection.

, subject to the Commissioner's discretion in allowing an out-of-time objection. Following the Commissioner's decision not to allow such an objection, Healius commenced legal proceedings, which culminated in a favourable decision in November 2019 by the Federal Court of Australia.

The Commissioner has appealed to the Full Court of the Federal Court of Australia and a hearing date is yet to be advised.

Healius has recognised the following as one-off items in its reported results after the introduction of AASB Interpretation 23 (Clarification of accounting for uncertain tax treatments) and the favourable Federal Court ruling: $46.6m income tax benefit and tax receivable $23.3m interest benefit and receivable (less tax of $7.0m) 25 1H 2020 Results 1Healius was in a loss-making position for taxation purposes during FY 2008 and FY 2009 Accounting change AASB 16 AASB 16, which removes the distinction between operating and finance leases, was adopted on 1 July 2019. It has impacted the reported results of Healius in 1H20 but has no economic impact on Healius, nor on its covenants, cashflows or shareholder value. The impacts are summarised as follows: On the P&L, interest and depreciation charges replace property rental expense, impacting EBITDA EBIT and NPAT, with a NPAT loss of $8.8m On the Cash Flow, principal and interest payments replace payments to suppliers, impacting operating and financing cash flows, with nil impact on net cash flow On Balance Sheet, all leases (except for short-term leases / leases of low value assets) are recognised as an asset and a liability. Overall there is a closing net asset reduction of $127m due to differences between the profile of depreciation and lease liability run-off on the large property leases Healius has applied the new standard using the modified retrospective approach, which requires no restatement of comparative information. Because of this underlying performance has been stated before the impact of AASB 16. From 1H21 onwards underlying performance will be stated including the impact of AASB16 26 1H 2020 Results Accounting change AASB 16 P&L 1H20 1H20 $'m $'m Property & other expenses 105.7 Operating lease expense reversed EBITDA 105.7 Depreciation (97.1) Depreciation of right of use asset recognised EBIT 8.6 Finance costs (21.2) Interest paid on lease liability recognised Profit before tax (12.6) Tax @ 30% 3.8 NPAT (8.8) 27 1H 2020 Results Accounting change AASB 16 Cash Flow 1H20 1H20 $'m $'m Gross cash flows from operating activities 108.6 Operating lease payments reversed from gross operating cash flow s Interest paid on lease liabilities (18.2) Interest paid on lease liability recognised in operating cash flow s Net cash provided by operating activities 90.4 Payments of lease liabilities (90.4) Principal payments on lease liability recognised in financing cash flow s Net cash used in financing activities (90.4) Balance Sheet 1H20 1H20 $'m $'m Right of use assets 1,225.0 Leases recognised as an asset and depreciated Total assets 1,225.0 Current interest bearing lease liabilities (189.2) Leases recognised as a liability representing Non-current interest bearing lease liabilities (1,162.6) future lease payments discounted at incremental borrow ing rate Total Liabilities (1,351.8) 28 1H 2020 Results Appendices Medical Centres Additional Information Healius Medical Centres GPs - Key Drivers GPs 1H 2020 1H 20191 1H 20181 Better/(worse) % 1H20-1H19 Headcount 1,155 1,072 1,060 7.7 FTEs2 969 931 963 4.1 Gross billings ($m) 213.8 211.5 214.4 1.1 Share of revenue (%)3 31.3% 32.8% 33.6% (152) pp Revenue ($m)3 66.9 69.4 72.0 (3.6) GP capital expenditure4 15.6 15.5 15.3 (0.7) Historical figures restated to include skin and immediate care GPs FTEs based on 40-hour week, 47-week year. GPs consistently work more than contracted hours Revenue includes revenue earned by registrars who are employed rather than under contract and not included in GP numbers (1H20 42 headcount (25 FTE) registrars) 30% of new GPs and 17% of re-signs have opted for up-front payments 30 1H 2020 Results Healius Medical Centres GPs - Recruitment 200 25 150 20 100 # of GPs 50 15 capex ($m) 0 10 GP 1H16 2H16 1H17 2H17 1H18 2H18 1H19 2H19 1H20 (50) (100) 5 (150) 0 Starters (LHS axis) M&A (LHS axis) Registrars (LHS axis) Leavers (LHS axis) HLS initiatives After-tax capex (RHS axis) 31 1H 2020 Results Healius Medical Centres - Tax implications of HCP acquisitions Healthcare Professionals contracted on or after 1 July 2015 Deferred tax liability (DTL) to be recognised at the time of the acquisition of healthcare practices and capitalisation of contractual relationship intangible assets.

Equal movement in DTL will ensure an effective tax rate of 30%. Healthcare Professionals contracted prior to 30 June 2015 No DTL was recognised regarding the acquisition of healthcare practices and capitalisation of contractual relationship intangible assets.

Therefore there is a non-deductible (permanent) difference which increases the notional effective tax rate above 30%. This has progressively decreased as the associated amortisation expense has run off and will cease in FY 2020.

