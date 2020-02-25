Healius : Presentation of Half Year Results

Other: Rebranding, corporate and tax case defence, business set-up: $6m
Impairments
Assets relating to a few small Medical Centres where leases are due to expire and closure/consolidation is anticipated
Current capitalised costs on LIS due to amended implementation pathway
Tax case - Refer slide 25
AASB 16 - Refer slide 26
1 Reported and underlying tax expense does not reconcile due to non-deductible items within statutory tax expense. Underlying tax
is assumed at 30%
Strategic projects
1H 2020
Laboratory
Leapfrog
iCAR
Corporate
Total
$m
Platforms
Total Opex (adjusted between reported and underlying)
6.0
6.1
1.9
3.0
17.0
Property, plant & equipment
0.8
3.6
0.0
0.0
4.4
Intangibles
3.3
4.1
3.0
4.6
15.0
Total Capex
4.1
7.7
3.0
4.6
19.4
Total Project Costs
10.1
13.8
4.9
7.6
36.4
Four key projects which are transformational in nature and unlikely to be undertaken again at such a collective magnitude
Opex costs are adjusted between reported and underlying results
Future opex adjustments:
iCAR: Forecast $1m 2H20 and $nil FY21
Leapfrog: Forecast $3.5m 2H20 and <$2m FY21o Pathology's LIS: Extension in timeframe expected o Corporate renewal: Expected to substantially reduce FY21 onwards
All implementation costs are capitalised where they directly relate to PPE or an intangible asset otherwise implementation costs are
Tax case 2003-2007
Healius was advised in 2015 by the Commissioner of Taxation ("the Commissioner") that lump sum payments made by it to healthcare practitioners for the financial years 2010 to 2014 were tax deductible.
Healius subsequently filed an application for similar tax deductions for the financial years 2003 to 20071, subject to the Commissioner's discretion in allowing an out-of-time objection.
Following the Commissioner's decision not to allow such an objection, Healius commenced legal proceedings, which culminated in a favourable decision in November 2019 by the Federal Court of Australia.
The Commissioner has appealed to the Full Court of the Federal Court of Australia and a hearing date is yet to be advised.
Healius has recognised the following as one-off items in its reported results after the introduction of AASB Interpretation 23 (Clarification of accounting for uncertain tax treatments) and the favourable Federal Court ruling:
$46.6m income tax benefit and tax receivable
$23.3m interest benefit and receivable (less tax of $7.0m)
1Healius was in a loss-making position for taxation purposes during FY 2008 and FY 2009
Accounting change AASB 16
AASB 16, which removes the distinction between operating and finance leases, was adopted on 1 July 2019. It has impacted the reported results of Healius in 1H20 but has no economic impact on Healius, nor on its covenants, cashflows or shareholder value. The impacts are summarised as follows:
On the P&L, interest and depreciation charges replace property rental expense, impacting EBITDA EBIT and NPAT, with a NPAT loss of $8.8m
On the Cash Flow, principal and interest payments replace payments to suppliers, impacting operating and financing cash flows, with nil impact on net cash flow
On Balance Sheet, all leases (except for short-term leases / leases of low value assets) are recognised as an asset and a liability. Overall there is a closing net asset reduction of $127m due to differences between the profile of depreciation and lease liability run-off on the large property leases
Healius has applied the new standard using the modified retrospective approach, which requires no restatement of comparative information. Because of this underlying performance has been stated before the impact of AASB 16. From 1H21 onwards underlying performance will be stated including the impact of AASB16
Accounting change AASB 16
P&L
1H20
1H20
$'m
$'m
Property & other expenses
105.7
Operating lease expense reversed
EBITDA
105.7
Depreciation
(97.1)
Depreciation of right of use asset recognised
EBIT
8.6
Finance costs
(21.2)
Interest paid on lease liability recognised
Profit before tax
(12.6)
Tax @ 30%
3.8
NPAT
(8.8)
Accounting change AASB 16
Cash Flow
1H20
1H20
$'m
$'m
Gross cash flows from operating activities
108.6
Operating lease payments reversed from gross operating cash flow s
Interest paid on lease liabilities
(18.2)
Interest paid on lease liability recognised in operating cash flow s
Net cash provided by operating activities
90.4
Payments of lease liabilities
(90.4)
Principal payments on lease liability recognised in financing cash flow s
Net cash used in financing activities
(90.4)
Balance Sheet
1H20
1H20
$'m
$'m
Right of use assets
1,225.0
Leases recognised as an asset and depreciated
Total assets
1,225.0
Current interest bearing lease liabilities
(189.2)
Leases recognised as a liability representing
Non-current interest bearing lease liabilities
(1,162.6)
future lease payments discounted at incremental borrow ing rate
Total Liabilities
(1,351.8)
Appendices
Medical Centres
Additional Information
Healius Medical Centres GPs - Key Drivers
GPs
1H 2020
1H 20191
1H 20181
Better/(worse) %
1H20-1H19
Headcount
1,155
1,072
1,060
7.7
FTEs2
969
931
963
4.1
Gross billings ($m)
213.8
211.5
214.4
1.1
Share of revenue (%)3
31.3%
32.8%
33.6%
(152) pp
Revenue ($m)3
66.9
69.4
72.0
(3.6)
GP capital expenditure4
15.6
15.5
15.3
(0.7)
Historical figures restated to include skin and immediate care GPs
FTEs based on 40-hour week, 47-week year. GPs consistently work more than contracted hours
Revenue includes revenue earned by registrars who are employed rather than under contract and not included in GP numbers (1H20 42 headcount (25 FTE) registrars)
30% of new GPs and 17% of re-signs have opted for up-front payments
Healius Medical Centres GPs - Recruitment
200
25
150
20
100
# of GPs
50
15
capex ($m)
0
10
GP
1H16
2H16
1H17
2H17
1H18
2H18
1H19
2H19
1H20
(50)
(100)
5
(150)
0
Starters (LHS axis)
M&A (LHS axis)
Registrars (LHS axis)
Leavers (LHS axis)
HLS initiatives
After-tax capex (RHS axis)
Healius Medical Centres - Tax implications of HCP acquisitions
Healthcare Professionals contracted on or after 1 July 2015
Deferred tax liability (DTL) to be recognised at the time of the acquisition of healthcare practices and capitalisation of contractual relationship intangible assets.
Equal movement in DTL will ensure an effective tax rate of 30%.
Healthcare Professionals contracted prior to 30 June 2015
No DTL was recognised regarding the acquisition of healthcare practices and capitalisation of contractual relationship intangible assets.
Therefore there is a non-deductible (permanent) difference which increases the notional effective tax rate above 30%. This has progressively decreased as the associated amortisation expense has run off and will cease in FY 2020.
The additional accounting tax expense is as follows:
$m
1H 2020
2H 2020
Additional Accounting Tax Expense
1.3
0.8
Disclaimer
This presentation has been prepared by Healius Limited (ACN 064 530 516) ('HLS').
Material in this presentation provides general background information about HLS which is current as at the date this presentation is made. Information in this presentation remains subject to change without notice. Circumstances may change and the contents of this presentation may become outdated as a result.
The information in this presentation is a summary only and does not constitute financial advice. It is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and has been prepared without taking account of any person's investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.
This presentation is based on information made available to HLS. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made in relation to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information contained herein and nothing in this presentation should be relied upon as a promise, representation, warranty or guarantee, whether as to the past or future. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of HLS or its directors, officers, employees, agents or advisers (HLS parties) accepts any liability for any loss arising from the use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it, including, without limitation, any liability arising from the fault or negligence on the part of any HLS parties.
Those statements in this presentation which may constitute forecasts or forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties and may involve significant elements of subjective judgment and assumptions as to future events which may or may not prove to be correct. Events and actual circumstances frequently do not occur as forecast and these differences may be material. The HLS parties do not give any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events, express or implied, in any forward-looking statement will actually occur and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
This presentation is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any security and neither this document, nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. Accordingly, no action should be taken on the basis of, or in reliance on, this presentation.
