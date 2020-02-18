Log in
Health And Happines(H&H)Intrntnl Hds Ltd

HEALTH AND HAPPINES(H&H)INTRNTNL HDS LTD

(1112)
Health And Happines H&H Intrntnl Hds : Date of Board Meeting

02/18/2020 | 11:10pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited

健合(H&H)國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1112)

Date of Board Meeting

The board of directors (the "Board") of Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (the "Company", and its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Monday, 23 March 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Suites 4007-09, 40th Floor, One Island East, Taikoo Place, 18 Westlands Road, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong for the purpose of considering and approving the annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 and recommendation of a final dividend, if any, and transacting any other business.

By Order of the Board

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited

Luo Fei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Luo Fei, Mrs. Laetitia Marie Edmee Jehanne ALBERTINI ep. GARNIER and Mr. Wang Yidong; the non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. Zhang Wenhui and Mr. Luo Yun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. Ngai Wai Fung, Mr. Tan Wee Seng and Professor Xiao Baichun.

Disclaimer

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 04:07:03 UTC
