HEALTH AND HAPPINES(H&H)INTRNTNL HDS LTD

(1112)
Health And Happines H&H Intrntnl Hds : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer of Movements in Securities for the Month ended 30 September 2019

0
10/03/2019 | 10:17pm EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

30/9/2019

To: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited

Date Submitted

4/10/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1112

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month

10,000,000,000

0.01

100,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

---

---

Balance at close of the month

10,000,000,000

0.01

100,000,000

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of preference

Par value

Authorised share capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other classes

Par value

Authorised share capital

of shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

100,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other classes of

(1)

(2)

shares

shares

Balance at close of

641,896,691

N/A

N/A

N/A

preceding month

Increase/ (decrease) during

261,680

N/A

N/A

N/A

the month

Balance at close of the

642,158,371

N/A

N/A

N/A

month

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

option scheme

of issuer issued

issuer which may be

including EGM approval

during the month

issued pursuant

date

Movement during the month

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close of

(dd/mm/yyyy) and class

the month

of shares issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Pre-IPO

Share Option Scheme

(Options for the issue of

11,150,249 Shares were

granted)

(12/07/2010)

---

---

---

---

---

705,169

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. Share Option Scheme Exercise Price

HKD 15.312

(25/11/2010)

Ordinary shares

---

4,800

---

---

4,800

2,685

(Note 1)

3. Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD11.52

(25/11/2010)

Ordinary shares

---

---

---

---

---

16,408

(Note 1)

4. Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD12.12

(25/11/2010)

Ordinary shares

---

---

---

---

---

---

(Note 1)

5. Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD19.64

(25/11/2010)

Ordinary shares

---

---

---

---

---

14,843

(Note 1)

6. Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD24.70

(25/11/2010)

Ordinary shares

---

---

---

---

---

40,542

(Note 1)

7. Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price

HKD15.58

(29/12/2015)

---

38,385

---

464

38,385

3,249,026

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

8. Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price

HK$21.05

(03/05/2016)

---

---

---

---

---

181,157

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

9. Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price

HKD20.92

(30/09/2016)

---

---

---

13,042

---

259,231

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

10. Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price

HKD23.30

(23/12/2016)

---

---

---

---

---

46,205

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

11. Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price

HKD25.75

(19/04/2017)

Ordinary shares

---

218,015

---

---

218,015

671,501

(Note 1)

12. Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price

HKD22.15

(07/07/2017)

---

480

---

---

480

87,122

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

13. Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price

HKD29.25

(24/08/2017)

---

---

---

570,229

---

9,089,492

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

14. Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price

HKD47.10

(05/12/2017)

---

---

---

17,161

---

336,174

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

15. Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price

HKD60.02

(20/04/2018)

---

---

---

---

---

598,936

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

16. Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price

HKD59.05

(26/07/2018)

---

---

---

---

---

441,001

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

17. Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price

HKD47.27

(28/09/2018)

---

---

---

---

---

56,302

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

18 Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price

HKD50.05

(16/11/2018)

---

---

---

359,641

---

3,965,809

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

19 Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price

HKD49.15

(29/03/2019)

---

---

---

---

---

3,047,918

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

20 Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price

HKD45.79

(09/07/2019)

---

---

---

---

---

251,718

Ordinary shares

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

261,680

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State

currency)

HK$ 6,296,054.15

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of issuer

issuer issued

which may be

during the

issued pursuant

month

thereto as at

Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal value at

pursuant

close of the

Description of warrants

Currency of

close of preceding

during the

close of the

thereto

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

nominal value

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/ /

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

2. N/A

(

/ /

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

(

/ /

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

(

/ /

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Nil

N/A

N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of issuer

issuer issued

which may be

during the

issued pursuant

month

thereto as at

Currency of

Converted

pursuant

close of the

amount

Amount at close of

during the

Amount at close

thereto

month

Class and description

outstanding

preceding month

month

of the month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / / )

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto as

thereto

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

at close of the month

if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

1.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

2.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

3.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

Nil

Total D. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during the

issuer which

month pursuant

may be issued

thereto

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

Type of Issue

Class of shares

issuable

________

(Note 1)

1.

Rights issue

At price :

State

Issue and allotment date :

(

/

/

)

currency

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class of shares

issuable

________

(Note 1)

2.

Open offer

At price :

State

Issue and allotment date :

(

/

/

)

currency

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class of shares

issuable

________

(Note 1)

3.

Placing

At price :

State

Issue and allotment date :

(

/

/

)

currency

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class of shares

issuable

________

(Note 1)

4.

Bonus issue

Issue and allotment date :

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during the

issuer which

month pursuant

may be issued

thereto

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

Type of Issue

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

5.

Scrip dividend

At price :

State

Issue and allotment date :

(

/

/

)

currency

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

repurchased (Note 1)

6.

Repurchase of shares

Cancellation date :

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class of shares redeemed

________

(Note 1)

7.

Redemption of shares

Redemption date :

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

8.

Consideration issue

At price :

State

Issue and allotment date :

(

/

/

)

currency

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

9.

Capital reorganisation

Issue and allotment date :

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during the

issuer which

month pursuant

may be issued

thereto

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

Type of Issue

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

10. Other

At price : State

Issue and allotment date :

N/A

N/A

currency

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )

EGM approval date:

N/A

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Total E.

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

261,680

(2)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

IV. Confirmations

Remarks (if any):

Submitted by:

Yang Wenyun

Title:Company Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes:

  1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
  2. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
  3. "Identical" means in this context:
    • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
    • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
    • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
  5. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

Disclaimer

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 02:16:08 UTC
Chart HEALTH AND HAPPINES(H&H)INTRNTNL HDS LTD
Duration : Period :
Health And Happines(H&H)Intrntnl Hds Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEALTH AND HAPPINES(H&H)IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Laetitia Marie Edmee Garnier CEO, Executive Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Fei Luo Chairman
Qing Juan Kong Chief Operating Officer
Yi Dong Wang Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer
Patrice Malard Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEALTH AND HAPPINES(H&H)INTRNTNL HDS LTD-28.51%2 612
NESTLÉ S.A.33.31%313 364
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL34.85%79 780
DANONE25.93%57 087
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.59.75%41 522
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-38.31%34 080
