Health And Happines H&H Intrntnl Hds : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer of Movements in Securities for the Month ended 30 September 2019
0
10/03/2019 | 10:17pm EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
30/9/2019
To: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited
Date Submitted
4/10/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
1112
Description :
Ordinary Shares
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
Par value
capital
shares
(HK$)
(HK$)
Balance at close of preceding month
10,000,000,000
0.01
100,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
---
---
Balance at close of the month
10,000,000,000
0.01
100,000,000
(2) Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share capital
shares
(State currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of preference
Par value
Authorised share capital
shares
(State currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of other classes
Par value
Authorised share capital
of shares
(State currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :
100,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other classes of
(1)
(2)
shares
shares
Balance at close of
641,896,691
N/A
N/A
N/A
preceding month
Increase/ (decrease) during
261,680
N/A
N/A
N/A
the month
Balance at close of the
642,158,371
N/A
N/A
N/A
month
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
No. of new shares
No. of new shares of
option scheme
of issuer issued
issuer which may be
including EGM approval
during the month
issued pursuant
date
Movement during the month
pursuant thereto
thereto as at close of
(dd/mm/yyyy) and class
the month
of shares issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1. Pre-IPO
Share Option Scheme
(Options for the issue of
11,150,249 Shares were
granted)
(12/07/2010)
---
---
---
---
---
705,169
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2. Share Option Scheme Exercise Price
HKD 15.312
(25/11/2010)
Ordinary shares
---
4,800
---
---
4,800
2,685
(Note 1)
3. Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD11.52
(25/11/2010)
Ordinary shares
---
---
---
---
---
16,408
(Note 1)
4. Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD12.12
(25/11/2010)
Ordinary shares
---
---
---
---
---
---
(Note 1)
5. Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD19.64
(25/11/2010)
Ordinary shares
---
---
---
---
---
14,843
(Note 1)
6. Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD24.70
(25/11/2010)
Ordinary shares
---
---
---
---
---
40,542
(Note 1)
7. Share Option Scheme
Exercise Price
HKD15.58
(29/12/2015)
---
38,385
---
464
38,385
3,249,026
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
8. Share Option Scheme
Exercise Price
HK$21.05
(03/05/2016)
---
---
---
---
---
181,157
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
9. Share Option Scheme
Exercise Price
HKD20.92
(30/09/2016)
---
---
---
13,042
---
259,231
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
10. Share Option Scheme
Exercise Price
HKD23.30
(23/12/2016)
---
---
---
---
---
46,205
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
11. Share Option Scheme
Exercise Price
HKD25.75
(19/04/2017)
Ordinary shares
---
218,015
---
---
218,015
671,501
(Note 1)
12. Share Option Scheme
Exercise Price
HKD22.15
(07/07/2017)
---
480
---
---
480
87,122
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
13. Share Option Scheme
Exercise Price
HKD29.25
(24/08/2017)
---
---
---
570,229
---
9,089,492
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
14. Share Option Scheme
Exercise Price
HKD47.10
(05/12/2017)
---
---
---
17,161
---
336,174
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
15. Share Option Scheme
Exercise Price
HKD60.02
(20/04/2018)
---
---
---
---
---
598,936
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
16. Share Option Scheme
Exercise Price
HKD59.05
(26/07/2018)
---
---
---
---
---
441,001
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
17. Share Option Scheme
Exercise Price
HKD47.27
(28/09/2018)
---
---
---
---
---
56,302
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
18 Share Option Scheme
Exercise Price
HKD50.05
(16/11/2018)
---
---
---
359,641
---
3,965,809
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
19 Share Option Scheme
Exercise Price
HKD49.15
(29/03/2019)
---
---
---
---
---
3,047,918
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
20 Share Option Scheme
Exercise Price
HKD45.79
(09/07/2019)
---
---
---
---
---
251,718
Ordinary shares
Total A.
(Ordinary shares)
261,680
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State
currency)
HK$ 6,296,054.15
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of issuer
issuer issued
which may be
during the
issued pursuant
month
thereto as at
Nominal value at
Exercised
Nominal value at
pursuant
close of the
Description of warrants
Currency of
close of preceding
during the
close of the
thereto
month
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
nominal value
month
month
month
1. N/A
(
/ /
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
2. N/A
(
/ /
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
3. N/A
(
/ /
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
4. N/A
(
/ /
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Nil
N/A
N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of issuer
issuer issued
which may be
during the
issued pursuant
month
thereto as at
Currency of
Converted
pursuant
close of the
amount
Amount at close of
during the
Amount at close
thereto
month
Class and description
outstanding
preceding month
month
of the month
1. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
( / / )
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto as
thereto
Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),
at close of the month
if applicable, and class of shares issuable:
1.
N/A
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
2.
N/A
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
3.
N/A
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
Nil
Total D. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of new
No. of new
shares of issuer
shares of
issued during the
issuer which
month pursuant
may be issued
thereto
pursuant
thereto as at
close of the
month
Type of Issue
Class of shares
issuable
________
(Note 1)
1.
Rights issue
At price :
State
Issue and allotment date :
(
/
/
)
currency
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
________
(Note 1)
2.
Open offer
At price :
State
Issue and allotment date :
(
/
/
)
currency
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
________
(Note 1)
3.
Placing
At price :
State
Issue and allotment date :
(
/
/
)
currency
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
________
(Note 1)
4.
Bonus issue
Issue and allotment date :
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
No. of new
No. of new
shares of issuer
shares of
issued during the
issuer which
month pursuant
may be issued
thereto
pursuant
thereto as at
close of the
month
Type of Issue
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
5.
Scrip dividend
At price :
State
Issue and allotment date :
(
/
/
)
currency
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class
of
shares
________
repurchased (Note 1)
6.
Repurchase of shares
Cancellation date :
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class of shares redeemed
________
(Note 1)
7.
Redemption of shares
Redemption date :
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
8.
Consideration issue
At price :
State
Issue and allotment date :
(
/
/
)
currency
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
9.
Capital reorganisation
Issue and allotment date :
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
No. of new
No. of new
shares of issuer
shares of
issued during the
issuer which
month pursuant
may be issued
thereto
pursuant
thereto as at
close of the
month
Type of Issue
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
10. Other
At price : State
Issue and allotment date :
N/A
N/A
currency
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / / )
EGM approval date:
N/A
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Total E.
(Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
(1)
261,680
(2)
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A
(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)
IV. Confirmations
Remarks (if any):
Submitted by:
Yang Wenyun
Title:Company Secretary
(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)
Notes:
State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
"Identical" means in this context:
the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.
