Health And Happines H&H Intrntnl Hds : Redemption of Senior Notes 7.25% Senior Notes due 2021

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited

健合 (H&H) 國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1112)

REDEMPTION OF SENIOR NOTES

7.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021

(ISIN (144A/Reg S): US090688AA08/USG11259AB79

Common Code (144A/Reg S): 143308804/143308740

CUSIP (144A/Reg S): 090688 AA0/G11259 AB7)

Reference is made to the announcement of Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (健合(H&H)國際控股有限公司) (the "Company") dated October 24, 2019 relating to the proposed redemption on November 23, 2019 of US$300,000,000 in principal amount of its 7.25% Senior Notes due 2021, of which US$425 million is outstanding (the "Notes") (the "November 23 Redemption"). US$125,000,000 in principal amount of Notes is expected to be outstanding following the November 23 Redemption.