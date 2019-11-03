Health And Happines H&H Intrntnl Hds : Unaudited Operational Statistics for the Nine Months ended 30 September 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited

健合(H&H)國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1112)

UNAUDITED OPERATIONAL STATISTICS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce the unaudited operational statistics of the Group for the nine months ended 30 September 2019.

During the first nine months of 2019, the Group achieved revenue of RMB7,564.7 million, an increase of 3.2% as compared with the same period last year.

Revenue derived from the baby nutrition and care ("BNC") business increased by 11.7% for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 as compared with the same period in 2018. Amid strong competition in the infant milk formula ("IMF") market, revenue attributed to the Group's IMF segment increased by 5.9%. The Group's Healthy Times branded organic IMF products in China continued to deliver strong revenue growth of 24.8% as compared to the same period of last year, while Biostime branded organic IMF products sold in other markets, such as Australia and France, also contributed to the growth of IMF segment.

According to Nielsen, an independent market research company, the Group's share of the overall IMF market in China remained stable at 5.9% for the twelve months ended 30 September 2019 compared with 5.9% for the twelve months ended 30 September 2018.

Revenue growth from the Group's probiotic products segment maintained its strong momentum, increasing 11.2% in the nine months ended 30 September 2019 as compared with the corresponding period in 2018. This growth was mostly driven by leveraging Biostime's claim of world leading paediatric probiotic supplements brand, as well as the introduction of the new Biostime branded probiotic liquid drop into several markets including China in the third quarter.