Health Catalyst CEO says Health Systems need robust data and analytics to combat the 2nd COVID-19 wave (FierceHealthcare)

By Heather Landi | May 14, 2020

Health Catalyst's revenue grew 28% in the first quarter to reach $45 million, but the company reported a quarterly loss of $17.5 million.

A year ago, the Salt Lake City-based company reported revenue of $35 million and a net loss of $13.7 million.

On a per-share basis, Health Catalyst said it had a loss of 47 cents in the first quarter of 2020. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share based on the weighted average number of shares of 37.1 million shares.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share… View Full Article

