Health Catalyst : Rob DeMichiei Joining Health Catalyst as Strategic Advisor

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - February 25, 2020 - To continue addressing the economic needs of our customers and serve the broader healthcare industry, we're honored to announce the appointment of Rob DeMichiei, former CFO of University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), as a strategic advisor. In this role, he will help our customers identify and develop strategies for navigating the evolving economic landscape in healthcare.

Rob DeMichiei is a proven leader who brings over 30 years of financial and operational experience to Health Catalyst. He has a demonstrated track record of driving value to communities with a unique blend of best practices from the manufacturing, transportation, software and technology sectors, along with deep healthcare experience from UPMC. While at UPMC, he improved the financial operations of an organization comprising 85,000+ people and $20 billion in revenue through the operations of 40 hospitals, 600 doctors' and outpatient offices, and a health plan with 3.5 million members.

Dan Unger, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Financial Transformation Business at Health Catalyst, said of the appointment, 'Rob has been a champion for bringing financial best practices from outside industries and applying them to healthcare, most notably the development of a home-grown activity-based costing system which has been the de facto costing methodology in manufacturing for decades, but deemed impossible to apply to healthcare. In 2016 we started a deep partnership with UPMC to commercialize this work and build our CORUS™ Activity-Based Costing solution, which is now being adopted by many of the nation's leading health systems.'

'In addition to the well-deserved accolades is the fact that Rob is an amazing, caring person who is deeply passionate about changing healthcare. He has been a world-class partner and supporter of Health Catalyst throughout this journey and we are so thrilled to continue that partnership under this arrangement.'

'Having spent over 30 years in leadership and advisory roles across many sectors, I am excited to join Health Catalyst, which I believe is uniquely positioned to accelerate the fundamental shift to value-based care,' said Rob DeMichiei. 'Both the DOS platform and CORUS software allow health systems to make changes with actionable and systemic intelligence to lead and accelerate transformation. I look forward to working with the Health Catalyst team as we continue to develop innovative, data informed solutions that transform the delivery of healthcare.'

Health Catalyst is committed to addressing the economic needs of our customers as they continue to search for proven solutions and strategies that will allow their organizations to thrive, despite challenging dynamics in the healthcare marketplace. With Rob's assistance, we are even more uniquely positioned to accelerate the fundamental shift to reduce costs and improve outcomes and access to care for patients and health systems alike.

