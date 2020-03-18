Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Health Catalyst, Inc.    HCAT

HEALTH CATALYST, INC.

(HCAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Health Catalyst : unveils two systems and a service for COVID-19 response (Healthcare IT News)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 09:24pm EDT
Health Catalyst unveils two systems and a service for COVID-19 response (Healthcare IT News)
Add

CLICK TO VIEW FULL ARTICLE

By Bill Siwicki | March 18, 2020

Health Catalyst, a vendor of healthcare analytics technology and services, after numerous conversations with health system clients, will offer two COVID-19 systems and a new service to its domestic clients, with the first system available to pilot clients by the end of the month.

The technology associated with these systems will be offered to all clients at no incremental cost through the end of 2020. In the weeks ahead, Health Catalyst will continue to explore with clients additional potential analytics systems helpful in addressing the COVID-19 situation … Click to view full article

CLICK TO VIEW FULL ARTICLE

Disclaimer

Health Catalyst Inc. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 01:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HEALTH CATALYST, INC.
09:24pHEALTH CATALYST : unveils two systems and a service for COVID-19 response (Healt..
PU
03/10HEALTH CATALYST : HealthTrust Innovation Summit 2020
PU
02/28HEALTH CATALYST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
02/27HEALTH CATALYST : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/27HEALTH CATALYST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
02/27Health Catalyst Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Results
GL
02/25HEALTH CATALYST : Rob DeMichiei Joining Health Catalyst as Strategic Advisor
PU
02/24Health Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
GL
02/18HEALTH CATALYST, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
02/18Health Catalyst Announces Agreement to Acquire Able Health, a Leading SaaS Pr..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 187 M
EBIT 2020 -49,3 M
Net income 2020 -53,7 M
Finance 2020 146 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,7x
P/E ratio 2021 -17,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,18x
EV / Sales2021 2,69x
Capitalization 741 M
Chart HEALTH CATALYST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Health Catalyst, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEALTH CATALYST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 48,14  $
Last Close Price 19,90  $
Spread / Highest target 151%
Spread / Average Target 142%
Spread / Lowest Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel D. Burton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Horstmeier Chief Operating Officer
Patrick J. Nelli Chief Financial Officer
Dale Sanders Chief Technology Officer
Holly Rimmasch Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEALTH CATALYST, INC.-42.65%728
CLARIVATE ANALYTICS PLC10.00%6 684
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-16.73%2 734
CLOUDERA, INC.-42.91%1 907
SHANGHAI ATHUB CO., LTD.28.54%1 466
STARTEK, INC.-52.63%170
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group