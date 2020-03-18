Health Catalyst unveils two systems and a service for COVID-19 response (Healthcare IT News)

By Bill Siwicki | March 18, 2020

Health Catalyst, a vendor of healthcare analytics technology and services, after numerous conversations with health system clients, will offer two COVID-19 systems and a new service to its domestic clients, with the first system available to pilot clients by the end of the month.

The technology associated with these systems will be offered to all clients at no incremental cost through the end of 2020. In the weeks ahead, Health Catalyst will continue to explore with clients additional potential analytics systems helpful in addressing the COVID-19 situation … Click to view full article

