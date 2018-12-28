Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Investors (HIIQ)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on
behalf of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (“HIIQ” or the “Company”)
(NASDAQ: HIIQ)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to
participate.
On November 27, 2018, Aurelius Value published a report stating, among
other things, that “[p]reviously sealed documents gathered by the FTC
directly undermine management’s claims and prove that a large boiler
room operation recently shuttered by the government for a massive
alleged fraud was responsible for roughly half of HIIQ’s sales. Evidence
also suggests that HIIQ policies have been contaminated by insurance
fraud and reveal that other HIIQ brokers prey on consumers with
falsehoods.” On this news, shares of HIIQ fell $1.93 per share, or over
5.8%, on November 27, 2018, thereby damaging investors.
Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.
If you purchased HIIQ securities, have information or would like to
learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Lesley
Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los
Angeles, California 90067, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224,
by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005385/en/