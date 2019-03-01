Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Investors (HIIQ)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a global investors rights law
firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of
investors that acquired Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (“Health
Insurance Innovations” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HIIQ)
securities between February 28, 2018 and November 27, 2018,
inclusive (the “Class Period”). Health Insurance Innovations investors
have until April 21, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to
participate.
On November 27, 2018, Aurelius Value published a report stating, among
other things, that “[p]reviously sealed documents gathered by the FTC
directly undermine management’s claims and prove that a large boiler
room operation recently shuttered by the government for a massive
alleged fraud was responsible for roughly half of HIIQ’s sales. Evidence
also suggests that HIIQ policies have been contaminated by insurance
fraud and reveal that other HIIQ brokers prey on consumers with
falsehoods.” On this news, shares of HIIQ fell $1.93, or more than 5.8%,
on November 27, 2018, thereby damaging investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading
statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about
the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically,
Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that a substantial
portion of the Company’s revenues were derived from third parties; (2)
that these third parties used deceptive tactics to sell the Company’s
policies, including overstating the policy’s coverage and/or selling
under the licenses of employees who had no involvement in the underlying
sales; (3) that regulatory scrutiny of these third parties would
materially impact the Company’s operations; and (4) that, as a result of
the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s
business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or
lacked a reasonable basis.
Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.
If you purchased shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the Class
Period you may move the Court no later than April 21, 2019 to
ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the
Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel
of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the
Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any
questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with
respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of
GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at
310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005603/en/