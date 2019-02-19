Log in
HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. To Contact The Firm

02/19/2019 | 08:13pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. ("Health Insurance Innovations" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

If you invested in Health Insurance Innovations stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/HIIQThere is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com. 

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-insurance-innovations-investor-alert-faruqi--faruqi-llp-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-50-000-investing-in-health-insurance-innovations-inc-to-contact-the-firm-300798403.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
