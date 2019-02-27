Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Health Insurance Innovations Inc    HIIQ

HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC

(HIIQ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

HIIQ Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 05:50pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (“Health Insurance Innovations” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HIIQ) securities between February 28, 2018 and November 27, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Health Insurance Innovations investors have until April 21, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Health Insurance Innovations investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On November 27, 2018, Aurelius Value published a report stating, among other things, that “[p]reviously sealed documents gathered by the FTC directly undermine management’s claims and prove that a large boiler room operation recently shuttered by the government for a massive alleged fraud was responsible for roughly half of HIIQ’s sales. Evidence also suggests that HIIQ policies have been contaminated by insurance fraud and reveal that other HIIQ brokers prey on consumers with falsehoods.” On this news, shares of HIIQ fell $1.93, or more than 5.8%, on November 27, 2018, thereby damaging investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that a substantial portion of the Company’s revenues were derived from third parties; (2) that these third parties used deceptive tactics to sell the Company’s policies, including overstating the policy’s coverage and/or selling under the licenses of employees who had no involvement in the underlying sales; (3) that regulatory scrutiny of these third parties would materially impact the Company’s operations; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Health Insurance Innovations, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIO
05:50pHIIQ Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Clas..
BU
02/26Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018..
GL
02/22FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
02/21INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Health Insurance Innovati..
PR
02/20HIIQ CLASS ACTION ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Health Insurance Innovations, I..
BU
02/20Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Expands Established In-House Counsel Team
GL
02/19HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
02/19Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against He..
BU
02/19GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Healt..
BU
02/19Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Health Insur..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 298 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 18,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 32,44
P/E ratio 2019 18,73
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,44x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,06x
Capitalization 727 M
Chart HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Health Insurance Innovations Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 65,9 $
Spread / Average Target 54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gavin C. Southwell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul G. Gabos Non-Executive Chairman
Michael D. Hershberger Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Michael W. Kosloske Director
Paul E. Avery Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC60.38%727
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LTD10.12%5 517
SUL AMERICA SA13.95%3 439
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSU CO SJSC--.--%2 790
COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE SJSC--.--%1 947
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED10.96%1 887
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.