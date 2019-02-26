Log in
HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC

HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC

(HIIQ)
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results on Wednesday, March 6, 2019

02/26/2019 | 03:40pm EST

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ), a leading cloud-based technology platform and distributor of affordable health insurance, life insurance and supplemental plans, will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 results on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, after market close.

Chief Executive Officer and President Gavin Southwell and Chief Financial Officer Michael Hershberger will host a live earnings conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 6th to discuss these results.

To participate in the call, please dial (877) 514-6152 (domestic), or (201) 389-0879 (international). The conference ID is 13687154.  This call is being webcast and can be accessed using the conference ID 13660041, on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at HIIQ.com. The online replay will be available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) is a market leading cloud-based technology platform and distributor of innovative health and life insurance products that are affordable and meet the needs of consumers. HIIQ helps develop insurance products through our relationships with best-in-class insurance companies and markets them via its broad distribution network of third-party licensed insurance agents across the nation, its call center network and its unique online capability. Additional information about HIIQ can be found at HIIQ.com. HIIQ’s Consumer Division includes AgileHealthInsurance.com, a website for researching, comparing and purchasing short-term health insurance products online, and HealthPocket.com, a free website that compares and ranks all health insurance plans and uses objective data to publish unbiased health insurance market analyses and other consumer advocacy research.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.:

Michael Hershberger
Chief Financial Officer
(813) 397-1187
mhershberger@hiiquote.com 

Investor Contact:
John Evans
PIR Communications
(415) 309-0230
john@petrusir.com

Health Insurance Innovations logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
