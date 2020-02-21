Log in
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results on Tuesday, March 3, 2020

02/21/2020

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ), a health insurance technology company and leading distributor of Medicare-related health insurance plans, will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 results on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after market close.

Chief Executive Officer and President Gavin Southwell and Chief Financial Officer Erik Helding will host a live earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 4th to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 results.

To participate in the call, please dial (877) 451-6152 (domestic), or (201) 389-0879 (international). The conference ID is 13699483. The call replay will be available at HIIQ.com for 30 days beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 4, 2020.

About Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ)

HIIQ is a health insurance technology company that primarily engages in the development and operation of private e-commerce health insurance marketplaces, consumer engagement platforms, agency technology systems, and insurance policy administration platforms. By leveraging existing and emerging platforms and technologies, HIIQ offers a range of Medicare-related insurance plans from many of the nation’s leading carriers as well as other types of health insurance and supplemental products that meet the needs of consumers.  

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.:

Michael DeVries
Senior Vice President Finance
(813) 906-5314
mdevries@hiiq.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news on HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIO
11:30aHealth Insurance Innovations, Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019..
GL
02/20HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS : Sc 13d/a
PU
02/20HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS : 4
PU
02/13HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
02/11SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors It is Investigating the Office..
BU
02/10KASKELA LAW LLC : Announces Stockholder Investigation of Health Insurance Innova..
BU
01/27SHUMAN, GLENN & STECKER : Investigates Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.
BU
01/13HIIQ Announces Extension of Strategic Alternatives Review & Preliminary fourt..
GL
01/09SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Health Insurance Innovations, ..
BU
01/02HIIQ Resolves Legacy regulatory matter in the State of Washington
GL
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 382 M
EBIT 2019 54,2 M
Net income 2019 30,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,4x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,94x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,84x
Capitalization 360 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 54,83  $
Last Close Price 29,30  $
Spread / Highest target 173%
Spread / Average Target 87,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gavin C. Southwell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul G. Gabos Non-Executive Chairman
Erik M. Helding Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Paul E. Avery Independent Director
Anthony J. Barkett Independent Director
