HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC

(HIIQ)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

0
05/28/2019 | 09:18pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (“Health Insurance Innovations” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: HIIQ) for violations of state laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 432 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 25,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,46
P/E ratio 2020 8,39
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,67x
Capitalization 347 M
Chart HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Health Insurance Innovations Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 57,8 $
Spread / Average Target 132%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gavin C. Southwell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul G. Gabos Non-Executive Chairman
Michael D. Hershberger Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Michael W. Kosloske Director
Paul E. Avery Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC-6.85%347
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LTD26.46%6 202
SUL AMERICA SA17.13%3 250
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSU CO SJSC--.--%2 865
COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE SJSC--.--%2 267
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED28.46%2 109
Categories
