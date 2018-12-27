Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HIIQ)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
On November 2, 2018, the Company announced that it had immediately
suspended its relationship with Health Benefits One LLC (“HBO”), an
entity which the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) alleged had
misleadingly sold HIIQ policies, among others, as “comprehensive health
insurance.” And, on November 27, 2018, Aurelius Value published a report
stating, among other things, that "[p]reviously sealed documents
gathered by the FTC directly undermine management's claims and prove
that a large boiler room operation recently shuttered by the government
for a massive alleged fraud was responsible for roughly half of HIIQ's
sales. Evidence also suggests that HIIQ policies have been contaminated
by insurance fraud and reveal that other HIIQ brokers prey on consumers
with falsehoods." On this news, shares of HIIQ fell sharply in value
thereby injuring investors.
If you purchased Health Insurance securities, have information or would
like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning
this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these
matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of
Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania
19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by
email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005161/en/