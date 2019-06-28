Log in
HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC

HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC

(HIIQ)
Robbins Arroyo LLP: Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) Sued for Misleading Investors

06/28/2019 | 07:27pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that a purchaser of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) filed a derivative complaint against the company's officers and directors for alleged breaches of fiduciary duties and gross mismanagement. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog:
https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/health-insurance-innovations-june-19/

Health Insurance Innovations Accused of Misleading Investors

According to the complaint, HIIQ filed its Florida third-party administrator ("TPA") application in July 2016, which HIIQ needed to operate its core business. While HIIQ was in its application process, the company was under investigation for allegedly fraudulent business practices in 42 states. HIIQ's Florida TPA application was denied in June 2017, due to material errors and omissions, including the omission that two of its officers had been named in lawsuits "involving dishonesty, breach of trust or a financial dispute." HIIQ concealed the denial until it filed its August 4, 2017 Form 10-Q, which failed to disclose the necessity of obtaining a TPA license and deliberately understated the potentially devastating consequences the denial would have on company operations. Then, in September 2017, Seeking Alpha released an article revealing the disastrous "domino effect" the TPA denial caused, including loss of additional licenses. On this news, the share price declined by 37%, closing at $19.75, and has yet to recover.

HIIQ Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Sign up for our FREE portfolio monitoring service, Stock Watch.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.



