Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation : Announces that Shares of Common Stock and Warrants to Commence Separate Trading on or about June 21, 2019

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation ("the Company") (NASDAQ: HSACU), a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced that holders of the Company's units may elect to separately trade the common stock and warrants included in its units commencing on or about June 21, 2019.

The common stock and warrants will trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") under the symbols HSAC and HSACW, respectively. Units not separated will continue to trade on NASDAQ under the symbol HSACU. After separation, the common stock and warrants may be recombined to create units.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation is a Delaware company incorporated as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although the Company intends to focus on targets located North America or Europe that are developing assets in the biopharma and medical technology sectors.

