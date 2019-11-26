Request for Trading Halt::Request for Trading Halt

Log in
No quotes available
-- SGD   --.--%
06:53pREQUEST FOR TRADING HALT : :Request for Trading Halt
PU
Request for Trading Halt

11/26/2019 | 06:53pm EST
Pending release of an announcement.

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the 'Sponsor'). This announcement has not been examined or approved by Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST'). The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Lee Khai Yinn (Tel: (65) 6232 3210) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.

Disclaimer

SMJ International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 23:52:07 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 10,9 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,14  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fei Peng Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fook Ai Ng Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Wei Le Peng Executive Director
Wee Cheng Ng Non-Executive Director
Fui Chu Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEALTHBANK HOLDINGS LIMITED81.82%8
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL27.10%45 111
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.43.58%29 088
ACCOR6.09%11 515
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC15.47%11 408
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED21.69%9 891
