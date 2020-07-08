Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated    HR

HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED

(HR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced that on Wednesday evening, August 5, 2020, after the market closes, it expects to report results for the second quarter of 2020. 

On August 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, Healthcare Realty Trust expects to hold a conference call to discuss earnings results, quarterly activities, general operations of the Company and industry trends.  Simultaneously, a webcast of the conference call will be available to interested parties via an Internet link at www.healthcarerealty.com under the Investor Relations section.  A webcast replay will be available following the call at the same Internet site address.

Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1.877.507.5522

International Dial-In Number: 1.412.317.6077

Replay Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1.877.344.7529

International Dial-In Number: 1.412.317.0088

Conference ID: 10146105

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States.  As of March 31, 2020, the Company owned 212 real estate properties in 25 states totaling 15.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.3 billion.  The Company provided leasing and property management services to 12.0 million square feet nationwide.

In addition to the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks are discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Healthcare Realty Trust, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading “Risk Factors,” and as updated in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter.  Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release.  The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Carla Baca
Associate Vice President, Investor Relations
P: 615.269.8175

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST IN
05:01pHealthcare Realty Trust Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Co..
GL
06/01HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial ..
AQ
05/14HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/13HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holder..
AQ
05/06HEALTHCARE REALTY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Results for the First Quarter
GL
05/06HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Reg..
AQ
05/05HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
05/05HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED : Announces First Quarter Dividend
AQ
04/15Healthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Con..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 506 M - -
Net income 2020 45,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 642 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 104x
Yield 2020 4,16%
Capitalization 3 897 M 3 897 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 297
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 31,09 $
Last Close Price 28,88 $
Spread / Highest target 45,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd J. Meredith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Knox Singleton Chairman
B. Douglas Whitman Treasurer & Senior Vice President-Finance
J. Christopher Douglas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bruce D. Sullivan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED-11.54%3 897
WELLTOWER INC.-38.92%20 853
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-21.53%14 560
VENTAS-38.64%13 218
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-12.74%9 731
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-29.19%6 635
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group