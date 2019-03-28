Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Healthcare Services Group, Inc.    HCSG

HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(HCSG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 08:33pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming May 21, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (“Healthcare Services” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HCSG) securities between April 11, 2017 and March 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Healthcare Services investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On March 4, 2019, the Company disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) had sent a letter in November 2017 and a subpoena in March 2018 regarding the Company’s earnings per share calculation practices. Additionally, during the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company began an internal investigation into the matters related to the SEC subpoena. As a result, the Company would not be able to timely file its annual report for the period ended December 31, 2018. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.96 per share, or more than 13%, to close at $32.78 per share on March 4, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) defendant either knew or was reckless in not knowing that the Company had been accused of strategically rounding quarterly earnings per share, and therefore investors could not rely upon the Company's track record without conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations; (b) Defendants concealed that the SEC had written to the Company in November 2017 to inquire into the Company's earnings per share rounding practices; and (c) the Company concealed that the SEC delivered a subpoena to the Company in March 2018 demanding the Company produce documents in connection with how it calculated earnings per share.

If you purchased shares of Healthcare Services during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than May 21, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP,
08:33pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
03/27GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
03/27Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against He..
BU
03/26Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
03/26FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
03/26HEALTHCARE SERVICES Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Lo..
BU
03/25HAGENS BERMAN ALERTS HEALTHCARE SERV : HCSG) Investors to May 21, 2019 Securitie..
PR
03/18HEALTHCARE SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
03/12HEALTHCARE SERVICES : Cascade Healthcare Services to Deliver American Red Cross ..
AQ
03/08GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Healthcare Se..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 025 M
EBIT 2019 141 M
Net income 2019 112 M
Finance 2019 113 M
Yield 2019 2,33%
P/E ratio 2019 22,25
P/E ratio 2020 21,56
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capitalization 2 489 M
Chart HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 43,5 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodore Wahl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jude Visconto Chairman
David Hurlock Chief Operating Officer & EVP
John Christopher Shea Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Robert L. Frome Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC.-16.28%2 489
FISERV19.28%34 356
WORLDPAY INC43.79%34 147
FIRST DATA CORP54.23%24 445
GLOBAL PAYMENTS29.92%21 150
CINTAS CORPORATION18.50%20 889
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.