Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming May
21, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Healthcare Services
Group, Inc. (“Healthcare Services” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HCSG)
securities between April 11, 2017 and March 4, 2019, inclusive
(the “Class Period”).
Investors suffering losses on their Healthcare Services investments are
encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss
their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.
On March 4, 2019, the Company disclosed that the Securities and Exchange
Commission (“SEC”) had sent a letter in November 2017 and a subpoena in
March 2018 regarding the Company’s earnings per share calculation
practices. Additionally, during the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company
began an internal investigation into the matters related to the SEC
subpoena. As a result, the Company would not be able to timely file its
annual report for the period ended December 31, 2018. On this news, the
Company’s share price fell $4.96 per share, or more than 13%, to close
at $32.78 per share on March 4, 2019, thereby injuring investors.
The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made
materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to
disclose that: (a) defendant either knew or was reckless in not knowing
that the Company had been accused of strategically rounding quarterly
earnings per share, and therefore investors could not rely upon the
Company's track record without conducting a thorough investigation into
the allegations; (b) Defendants concealed that the SEC had written to
the Company in November 2017 to inquire into the Company's earnings per
share rounding practices; and (c) the Company concealed that the SEC
delivered a subpoena to the Company in March 2018 demanding the Company
produce documents in connection with how it calculated earnings per
share.
If you purchased shares of Healthcare Services during the Class Period
you may move the Court no later than May 21, 2019 to ask the
Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal
requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any
action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no
action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish
to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions
concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to
these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices
of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania
19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by
email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
