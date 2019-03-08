Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Investors

03/08/2019 | 08:01pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. investors (“Healthcare Services” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HCSG) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 4, 2019, the Company disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) had sent a letter in November 2017 and a subpoena in March 2018 regarding the Company’s earnings per share calculation practices. Additionally, during the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company began an internal investigation into the matters related to the SEC subpoena. As a result, the Company would not be able to timely file its annual report for the period ended December 31, 2018. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.96 per share, or more than 13%, to close at $32.78 per share on March 4, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
