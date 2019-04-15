Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Healthcare Services Group, Inc.    HCSG

HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(HCSG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HCSG CLASS ACTION ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. - HCSG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 06:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) from April 11, 2017 through March 4, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Healthcare Services investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the Healthcare Services Group, Inc. class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1526.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Healthcare Services' CEO either knew or was reckless in not knowing that Healthcare Services had been accused of strategically rounding quarterly earnings per share, and therefore investors could not rely upon the company's track record without a thorough investigation into the allegations; (2) defendants concealed that the SEC had written to Healthcare Services in November 2017 to inquire into the company's earnings per share rounding practices; and (3) Healthcare Services concealed that the SEC delivered a subpoena to the company in March 2018 demanding the production of documents in connection with how Healthcare Services calculated earnings per share. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 21, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1526.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq. 
      Phillip Kim, Esq. 
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. 
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor 
      New York, NY  10016 
      Tel: (212) 686-1060 
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653 
      Fax: (212) 202-3827 
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com 
      pkim@rosenlegal.com 
      cases@rosenlegal.com 
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hcsg-class-action-alert-rosen-law-firm-announces-filing-of-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-healthcare-services-group-inc--hcsg-300832421.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP,
06:31pHCSG CLASS ACTION ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Ac..
PR
01:40pHealthcare Services Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and ..
GL
08:51aIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
04/12HEALTHCARE SERVICES SHAREHOLDER ALER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
04/12The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against He..
BU
04/10Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in He..
PR
04/03INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Healthcare Services Group..
PR
04/02KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class A..
BU
04/02Rosen Law Firm Reminds Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Investors of Important..
BU
03/29KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About