HEALTHCARE SERVICES 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. - HCSG

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have only until May 21, 2019
to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: HCSG). Investor
losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between
April 11, 2017 and March 4, 2019. This action is pending in the United
States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
About the Lawsuit
On March 4, 2019, the Company disclosed an ongoing investigation by the
SEC regarding its EPS calculation and reporting practices, including the
receipt of a subpoena in March 2018, and that because of these
circumstances and its own internal review of the matter, it was unable
to file its 2018 10-K report on time.
On this news, the price of Healthcare Services Group’s shares plummeted.
The case is Koch v. Healthcare Services Group, Inc., 19-cv-1227.
