HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(HCSG)
HEALTHCARE SERVICES 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. - HCSG

05/20/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until May 21, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: HCSG). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between April 11, 2017 and March 4, 2019. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Healthcare Services investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-healthcare-services-group-inc-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

On March 4, 2019, the Company disclosed an ongoing investigation by the SEC regarding its EPS calculation and reporting practices, including the receipt of a subpoena in March 2018, and that because of these circumstances and its own internal review of the matter, it was unable to file its 2018 10-K report on time.

On this news, the price of Healthcare Services Group’s shares plummeted.

The case is Koch v. Healthcare Services Group, Inc., 19-cv-1227.

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2019
