Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Healthcare Services Group, Inc.    HCSG

HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(HCSG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HEALTHCARE SERVICES SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. - HCSG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 21, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: HCSG), if they purchased the Company’s securities between April 11, 2017 and March 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Healthcare Services and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-hcsg/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 21, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Healthcare Services and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 4, 2019, the Company disclosed an ongoing investigation by the SEC regarding its EPS calculation and reporting practices, including the receipt of a subpoena in March 2018, and that because of these circumstances and its own internal review of the matter, it was unable to file its 2018 10-K report on time.

On this news, the price of Healthcare Services Group’s shares plummeted.

The case is Koch v. Healthcare Services Group, Inc., 19-cv-1227.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP,
10:51pHEALTHCARE SERVICES SHAREHOLDER ALER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
08:31aThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against He..
BU
04/10Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in He..
PR
04/03INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Healthcare Services Group..
PR
04/02KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class A..
BU
04/02Rosen Law Firm Reminds Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Investors of Important..
BU
03/29KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against..
PR
03/29ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Sued for Misleading ..
BU
03/28DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
03/27GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 025 M
EBIT 2019 141 M
Net income 2019 112 M
Finance 2019 113 M
Yield 2019 2,27%
P/E ratio 2019 22,72
P/E ratio 2020 22,01
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
Capitalization 2 541 M
Chart HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 43,5 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodore Wahl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jude Visconto Chairman
David Hurlock Chief Operating Officer & EVP
John Christopher Shea Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Robert L. Frome Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC.-15.16%2 541
WORLDPAY INC48.15%35 239
FISERV17.43%33 529
FIRST DATA CORP50.62%23 853
GLOBAL PAYMENTS34.92%21 637
CINTAS CORPORATION22.31%21 486
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About