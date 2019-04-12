HEALTHCARE SERVICES SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. - HCSG

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
May 21, 2019 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Healthcare
Services Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: HCSG), if they purchased the Company’s
securities between April 11, 2017 and March 4, 2019, inclusive (the
“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District
Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of Healthcare Services and would like to discuss
your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to
recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to
you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850
or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-hcsg/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action, you must petition the Court by May 21,
2019.
About the Lawsuit
Healthcare Services and certain of its executives are charged with
failing to disclose material information during the Class Period,
violating federal securities laws.
On March 4, 2019, the Company disclosed an ongoing investigation by the
SEC regarding its EPS calculation and reporting practices, including the
receipt of a subpoena in March 2018, and that because of these
circumstances and its own internal review of the matter, it was unable
to file its 2018 10-K report on time.
On this news, the price of Healthcare Services Group’s shares plummeted.
The case is Koch v. Healthcare Services Group, Inc., 19-cv-1227.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
