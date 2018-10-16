Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Healthcare Services Group, Inc.    HCSG

HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. (HCSG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/16 10:00:00 pm
40.69 USD   +2.73%
10/16HEALTHCARE SERV : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/16Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three and..
GL
10/11HEALTHCARE SERV : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 and Announces Increased Third Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 11:19pm CEST

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) (the “Company”) reported that revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2018 increased to $507 million compared to $491 million for the same period in 2017. During the quarter the Company adjusted its contractual relationships with two regional customers as well as a number of independent facilities. The Company expects the contract changes to impact housekeeping & laundry revenues by approximately $10 million per quarter (with half of the decrease reflected in the Q3 results), and favorably impact margins.

For the three months ended September 30, 2018, net income was $26.1 million, or $0.35 per basic and diluted common share, segment margins in housekeeping & laundry and dining & nutrition services are estimated at 11.3% and 6.2%, respectively and cash flow from operations was $47 million, inclusive of the $25 million change in accrued payroll. Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) was reported at 7.2% of revenues, but after adjusting for the $1.6 million change in deferred compensation, actual SG&A was 6.9% of revenues. During the quarter, SG&A was also impacted by a $3 million, state-specific sales tax settlement. The settlement related to certain of the Company’s historical client service billings, resolved the outstanding sales tax considerations and accordingly, will have no impact on future earnings per share. Going forward, the Company expects SG&A to approximate 6.75% of revenues, with the on-going opportunity to garner additional efficiencies.

In addition, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19500 per common share, payable on December 28, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 23, 2018. This represents the 62nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend payment, as well as the 61st consecutive increase since our initiation of quarterly cash dividend payments in 2003.

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. The call may be accessed via phone at 800-893-5360. The call will be simultaneously webcast under the “Events & Presentations” section of the investor relations page on our website, www.hcsg.com. A replay of the earnings call may be accessed through the phone number above through 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 17, 2018. The webcast will also be available on our website for one year following the date of the earnings call.

The Company also announced that it will be attending and presenting at the 2018 Stephens New York Investment Conference on November 7, 2018 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York and the Credit Suisse 27th Annual Healthcare Conference on November 14, 2018 at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and any schedules incorporated by reference into it may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are not historical facts but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business and industry, and our beliefs and assumptions. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “goal,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by us that any of our plans will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Such forward-looking information is also subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks arising from our providing services exclusively to the healthcare industry, primarily providers of long-term care; having a significant portion of our consolidated revenues contributed by one customer during the nine months ended September 30, 2018; credit and collection risks associated with the healthcare industry; our claims experience related to workers’ compensation and general liability insurance; the effects of changes in, or interpretations of laws and regulations governing the healthcare industry, our workforce and services provided, including state and local regulations pertaining to the taxability of our services and other labor-related matters such as minimum wage increases; the Company's expectations with respect to selling, general, and administrative expense;continued realization of tax benefits arising from our corporate reorganization and self-funded health insurance program; risks associated with the reorganization of our corporate structure; realization of our expectations regarding the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on our financial results; and the risk factors described in Part I of our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 under “Government Regulation of Clients,” “Competition” and “Service Agreements and Collections,” and under Item IA. “Risk Factors” in such Form 10-K.

These factors, in addition to delays in payments from clients and/or clients in bankruptcy or clients with which we are in litigation to collect payment, have resulted in, and could continue to result in, significant additional bad debts in the near future. Additionally, our operating results would be adversely affected if unexpected increases in the costs of labor and labor-related costs, materials, supplies and equipment used in performing services (including the impact of potential tariffs) could not be passed on to our clients.

In addition, we believe that to improve our financial performance we must continue to obtain service agreements with new clients, retain and provide new services to existing clients, achieve modest price increases on current service agreements with existing clients and maintain internal cost reduction strategies at our various operational levels. Furthermore, we believe that our ability to sustain the internal development of managerial personnel is an important factor impacting future operating results and the successful execution of our projected growth strategies.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. is the largest national provider of professional housekeeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities.

Company Contacts:
   
Theodore Wahl Matthew J. McKee
President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Communications Officer
   
215-639-4274
investor-relations@hcsgcorp.com


 
 
HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
 
 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 2018 2017 2018 2017
Revenues$506,871  $491,355  $1,512,413  $1,366,721 
Operating costs and expenses:       
Cost of services provided439,203  426,924  1,346,725  1,179,816 
Selling, general and administrative36,713  32,940  104,608  93,141 
Income from operations30,955  31,491  61,080  93,764 
Other income:       
Investment and interest2,027  1,439  3,823  4,523 
Income before income taxes32,982  32,930  64,903  98,287 
Income tax expense6,896  9,458  12,931  30,247 
        
Net income$26,086  $23,472  $51,972  $68,040 
        
Basic earnings per common share$0.35  $0.32  $0.70  $0.93 
        
Diluted earnings per common share$0.35  $0.31  $0.70  $0.92 
        
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.19500  $0.19000  $0.58125  $0.56625 
        
Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding74,019  73,461  73,972  73,272 
        
Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding74,579  74,538  74,598  74,252 
 


 
HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017
Cash and cash equivalents$15,197  $9,557 
Marketable securities, at fair value74,704  73,221 
Accounts and notes receivable, net353,484  378,720 
Other current assets64,793  65,908 
Total current assets508,178  527,406 
    
Property and equipment, net13,067  13,509 
Notes receivable - long-term45,906  15,476 
Goodwill51,084  51,084 
Other intangible assets, net27,559  30,881 
Deferred compensation funding32,946  28,885 
Other assets9,232  8,762 
Total Assets$687,972  $676,003 
    
Accrued insurance claims - current$24,167  $22,245 
Other current liabilities142,205  161,923 
Total current liabilities166,372  184,168 
    
Accrued insurance claims - long term68,782  62,454 
Deferred compensation liability33,238  29,429 
Stockholders' equity419,580  399,952 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$687,972  $676,003 

 

Healthcare Services Group Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP,
10/16HEALTHCARE SERVICES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/16HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, O..
AQ
10/16Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months..
GL
10/11HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. : quaterly earnings release
08/23HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/27HEALTHCARE SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
07/17HEALTHCARE SERVICES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/17HEALTHCARE SERVICES : Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30..
AQ
07/12HEALTHCARE SERVICES : Procurement of Healthcare Services for CY 2018-2019 (3rd B..
AQ
06/01HEALTHCARE SERVICES : Procurement of Healthcare Services for CY 2018-2019
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/16Healthcare Services declares $0.195 dividend 
10/16Healthcare Services misses by $0.02, misses on revenue 
10/13STOCKS TO WATCH : Was That A Speed Bump? 
10/04Watch Out For Weyco Group - Stretched Valuation Plus Odd Accounting Choices E.. 
10/04Premarket analyst action - healthcare 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 034 M
EBIT 2018 113 M
Net income 2018 89,0 M
Finance 2018 70,4 M
Yield 2018 1,97%
P/E ratio 2018 35,90
P/E ratio 2019 23,16
EV / Sales 2018 1,39x
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
Capitalization 2 899 M
Chart HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 48,7 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodore Wahl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jude Visconto Chairman
David Hurlock Chief Operating Officer & EVP
John Christopher Shea Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Robert L. Frome Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC.-24.87%2 899
FISERV17.06%31 236
WORLDPAY INC7.04%29 598
WIRECARD82.23%24 024
FIRST DATA CORP37.94%21 625
CINTAS CORPORATION18.33%19 986
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.