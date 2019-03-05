INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The
Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm,
announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of
Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (“Healthcare Services” or “the Company”)
(NASDAQ: HCSG)
for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or
misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to
investors. Healthcare Services disclosed on March 4, 2019, that it would
delay the release of its annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC. The
Company admitted that it received a letter and subpoena from the SEC
asking questions about how the Company calculates its earnings per
share. Based on this news, shares of Healthcare Services fell, harming
investors.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click
here to participate.
We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of
the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA
90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can
also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com,
or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.
The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until
certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you
choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and
specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights
litigation.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.
