Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of
Healthcare Services Group., Inc. investors (“Healthcare Services” or the
“Company”) (NASDAQ: HCSG)
concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal
securities laws.
On March 4, 2019, the Company disclosed that the Securities and Exchange
Commission (“SEC”) had sent a letter in November 2017 and a subpoena in
March 2018 regarding the Company’s earnings per share calculation
practices. Additionally, during the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company
began an internal investigation into the matters related to the SEC
subpoena. As a result, the Company would not be able to timely file its
annual report for the period ended December 31, 2018. On this news, the
Company’s share price fell $4.96 per share, or over 13%, to close at
$32.78 per share on March 4, 2019, thereby injuring investors.
If you purchased Healthcare Services securities, have information or
would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions
concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to
these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices
of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania
19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by
email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005519/en/