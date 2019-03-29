Robbins Arroyo LLP: Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Healthcare Services Group,
Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) filed a class action complaint against the company
for alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934
between April 11, 2017 and March 4, 2019. Healthcare Services provides
services relating to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility
maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes,
retirement complexes, rehab centers, and hospitals in the U.S.
Healthcare Services Accused of Misrepresenting Its Financials
According to the complaint, after many years of purported growth and
strong earnings by Healthcare Services, an article issued on Seeking
Alpha on March 22, 2017, suggested that the company engaged in
"earnings management" and noted that there is a pattern of "strategic
rounding" of quarterly earnings per share for "every single quarter over
the past 11 years." According to the article, this aggressive accounting
increased the exposure to restatement risk, enforcement proceedings, and
securities fraud claims. Subsequently, the company downplayed the
article and continued to report positive financial results. The
complaint alleges that in November 2017, Healthcare Services received a
letter from the SEC regarding an inquiry into earnings per share
calculation practices and requesting information and documents relating
to its earnings per share rounding and reporting practices. Then, in
March 2018, the SEC requested documents explaining the Company's
earnings calculations. On March 9, 2019, the company revealed facts
surrounding the SEC investigation and that it had authorized outside
counsel to conduct an internal investigation into matters related to the
SEC investigation. The investigation was purportedly completed by March
18, 2019, but the company has not disclosed the findings.
Healthcare Services Shareholders Have Legal Options
