Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. – HCSG

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing
of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of
Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) from April 11, 2017
through March 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks
to recover damages for Healthcare Services investors under the federal
securities laws.
To join the Healthcare Services Group, Inc. class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1526.html
or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at
866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com
for information on the class action.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
Healthcare Services’ CEO either knew or was reckless in not knowing that
Healthcare Services had been accused of strategically rounding quarterly
earnings per share, and therefore investors could not rely upon the
company’s track record without a thorough investigation into the
allegations; (2) defendants concealed that the SEC had written to
Healthcare Services in November 2017 to inquire into the company’s
earnings per share rounding practices; and (3) Healthcare Services
concealed that the SEC delivered a subpoena to the company in March 2018
demanding the production of documents in connection with how Healthcare
Services calculated earnings per share. When the true details entered
the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 21, 2019. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1526.html
or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action,
please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law
Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.
Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm,
on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm
or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating
its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative
litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class
Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in
2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005820/en/