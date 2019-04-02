Log in
Rosen Law Firm Reminds Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – HCSG

0
04/02/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) from April 11, 2017 through March 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important May 21, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Healthcare Services investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Healthcare Services Group, Inc. class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1526.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Healthcare Services’ CEO either knew or was reckless in not knowing that Healthcare Services had been accused of strategically rounding quarterly earnings per share, and therefore investors could not rely upon the company’s track record without a thorough investigation into the allegations; (2) defendants concealed that the SEC had written to Healthcare Services in November 2017 to inquire into the company’s earnings per share rounding practices; and (3) Healthcare Services concealed that the SEC delivered a subpoena to the company in March 2018 demanding the production of documents in connection with how Healthcare Services calculated earnings per share. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 21, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1526.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 025 M
EBIT 2019 141 M
Net income 2019 112 M
Finance 2019 113 M
Yield 2019 2,34%
P/E ratio 2019 22,04
P/E ratio 2020 21,35
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
Capitalization 2 465 M
Chart HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 43,5 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodore Wahl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jude Visconto Chairman
David Hurlock Chief Operating Officer & EVP
John Christopher Shea Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Robert L. Frome Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC.-17.89%2 442
WORLDPAY INC49.31%35 265
FISERV20.13%34 603
FIRST DATA CORP57.60%24 623
GLOBAL PAYMENTS34.45%21 550
CINTAS CORPORATION22.02%21 208
