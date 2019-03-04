SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Investigation of Healthcare Services Group Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether certain statements made by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (“Healthcare Services” or the “Company”)(NASDAQ: HCSG) complied with federal securities laws. On March 4, 2019, Healthcare Services announced that it was delaying the release of its annual report. Healthcare Services revealed that it had received both a letter and subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the way the Company calculates earnings per share. The price of Healthcare Services stock declined following the news.

