SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Investigation of Healthcare Services Group Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

0
03/04/2019

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether certain statements made by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (“Healthcare Services” or the “Company”)(NASDAQ: HCSG) complied with federal securities laws. On March 4, 2019, Healthcare Services announced that it was delaying the release of its annual report. Healthcare Services revealed that it had received both a letter and subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the way the Company calculates earnings per share. The price of Healthcare Services stock declined following the news.

If you purchased Healthcare Services shares and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Marshall P. Dees, Esq. at mdees@holzerlaw.com, or by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey D. Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.


© Business Wire 2019
0
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 023 M
EBIT 2019 142 M
Net income 2019 114 M
Finance 2019 113 M
Yield 2019 2,07%
P/E ratio 2019 24,89
P/E ratio 2020 23,43
EV / Sales 2019 1,32x
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
Capitalization 2 785 M
Chart HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 46,2 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodore Wahl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jude Visconto Chairman
David Hurlock Chief Operating Officer & EVP
John Christopher Shea Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Robert L. Frome Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC.-6.07%2 818
FISERV17.55%33 164
WORLDPAY INC27.86%29 766
FIRST DATA CORP52.45%23 544
CINTAS CORPORATION24.03%21 599
GLOBAL PAYMENTS27.50%20 548
