SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Investigation of Healthcare Services Group Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether certain statements made by
Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (“Healthcare Services” or the
“Company”)(NASDAQ: HCSG) complied with federal securities laws. On March
4, 2019, Healthcare Services announced that it was delaying the release
of its annual report. Healthcare Services revealed that it had received
both a letter and subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission
regarding the way the Company calculates earnings per share. The price
of Healthcare Services stock declined following the news.
If you purchased Healthcare Services shares and suffered a loss on that
investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com
or Marshall P. Dees, Esq. at mdees@holzerlaw.com,
or by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 to discuss your legal rights.
Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its
practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in
litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative
litigation. More information about the firm is available through its
website, www.holzerlaw.com
and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the
dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey D. Holzer is
the attorney responsible for its content.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304006013/en/