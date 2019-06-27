Log in
WeissLaw LLP Investigates WageWorks, Inc.

06/27/2019 | 06:46pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP  is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of WageWorks, Inc. ("WageWorks" or the "Company") (NYSE: WAGE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by HealthEquity Inc. ("HealthEquity") (NASDAQ: HQY).  Under the terms of the agreement, WageWorks shareholders will receive $51.35 in cash for each WAGE share they own. 

If you own WAGE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Visit our website
http://www.weisslawllp.com/wageworks-inc/

Or follow us on Twitter @MarketsAlert

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

WeissLaw is investigating whether WageWork's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement.  Notably, at least one analyst set a target price of $82.00 per HIVE share, or $30.65 above the per share offer price. 

Moreover, the deal is a strategic transaction from which HealthEquity hopes to leverage WageWork's access to the rapidly growing health savings account market to accelerate its own growth in the industry.

WeissLaw is investigating whether WageWorks' Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed acquisition, whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

© PRNewswire 2019
