HealthLynked Corp. Announces the Release of its Redesigned Website

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), which connects doctors, patients and data to improve healthcare, announced today the launch of its newly revamped website. The redesigned website offers quick and easy access to essential information and features that give a more comprehensive understanding of the Company's innovative range of products and services. The website also has a comprehensive investor section with updated company news and events, financial and stock information, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings and corporate governance information.



The new website features a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and enhanced rich content focused on the Company's mission to provide a comprehensive platform that connects doctors, patients and their healthcare information. The website highlights the Company’s services that it provides to its patient members and provides an easy way to find and connect patients to their doctors within the HealthLynked Network. There are links to both Android and iPhone mobile app downloads that members can use when away from home to stay connected, have immediate access to their healthcare data, share medical information and book appointments with healthcare providers. Physicians can also claim their profile and update their online information, upload photos of their practice and highlight areas of medical expertise.

"We are excited about our new website launch and the robust information it provides for patients, physicians, investors, partners and the media to better understand HealthLynked’s vision for the future of healthcare," said Dr. Michael Dent, HealthLynked’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that this new site will allow our users to have a very informative experience and a step-by-step process by which they can create their HealthLynked profile, connect to their current healthcare providers, search for new providers and connect with family members.”

The website will be updated on a regular basis with new services, business activity, corporate milestones, events, and investor and financial information. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and create their free profile at https://app.healthlynked.com/#!/register . Healthcare providers can claim their online profile and see the benefits of becoming a HealthLynked provider at https://app.healthlynked.com/#!/public/providers .

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take control of their medical information. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge.

Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Other benefits to providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling and to fill last minute cancellations using our “real time appointment scheduling” mobile application. Healthcare providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services.

For additional information about HealthLynked Corp. visit www.healthlynked.com

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov.

