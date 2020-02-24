Log in
Healthpeak Properties : trade; to Present at Citi's 2020 Global Property CEO Conference

02/24/2020 | 04:16pm EST

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that Tom Herzog, its CEO, is scheduled to present at Citi's 2020 Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida.

The presentation is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.  You can access the webcast by clicking here, or by visiting our website at https://ir.healthpeak.com/webcasts.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.  At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

Contact

Barbat Rodgers
Senior Director – Investor Relations
(949) 407-0400

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Healthpeak Properties, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthpeak-properties-to-present-at-citis-2020-global-property-ceo-conference-301009368.html

SOURCE Healthpeak Properties, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
