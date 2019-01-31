Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Healthscope Ltd    HSO   AU000000HSO1

HEALTHSCOPE LTD (HSO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Healthscope : Brookfield to Buy Healthscope -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 07:04pm EST

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Brookfield Asset Management is set to acquire Healthscope Ltd. (HSO.AU) after the Australian private-hospital operator's board agreed to support a takeover bid valuing the company at 4.38 billion (US$3.18 billion).

The offer will include a special dividend paid by the healthcare company after it struck a deal to sell a portfolio of hospitals to investors including NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH.UN.T), which last year considered its own bid for Healthscope's real estate.

In a statement Friday, Healthscope Chairman Paula Dwyer said the board concluded a deal with Brookfield was in the best interests of shareholders and it would recommend investors accept an offer of A$2.50 a share, including a dividend payout, or an alternative off-market bid at A$2.40 a share.

The unanimous backing of Healthscope's directors would see the Canadian wealth manager beat out a rival cash offer from consortium led by BGH Capital, though the private equity firm has written to the healthcare company to say it could improve the terms of its bid if it were allowed due diligence access to Healthscope's books.

Suitors have been vying for one of Australia's biggest operators of private hospitals and its property portfolio since BGH and partners including pension-savings fund AustralianSuper teamed up to lob a nonbinding offer last April.

Healthscope operates 43 hospitals, runs a pathology business in New Zealand and has a team of more than 18,000 employees. In May, it closed two hospitals in southern Australia and in July it sold its Asian pathology division for A$279 million.

On Friday, Healthscope said it had agreed to sell 22 properties for about A$2.5 billion and would lease them back. Proceeds from the sale would help fund the special dividend, with the bulk of the takeover offer coming from Brookfield. Shareholders will have the option of cash worth A$2.50 a share or an equity interest in a new unlisted company that would be controlled by Brookfield.

Half of the hospitals will be picked up by Medical Properties Trust and the rest by NorthWest, which last year picked up a 10% stake in Healthscope and has agreed to vote in favor of Brookfield's offer.

The deal remains subject support from at least 50.1% of Healthscope's shareholders.

Founded in 1985 and initially listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in 1994, Healthscope was bought in late 2010 by a consortium managed by TPG and the Carlyle Group. It was again listed on the ASX in mid-2014.

The company's shares briefly spiked above A$2.50 after it was approached by BGH and then Brookfield, but traded under A$2.40 since late May. They rallied 3.4% to A$2.44 in early trading Friday.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP -0.17% 41.7 Delayed Quote.0.46%
HEALTHSCOPE LTD -0.42% 2.36 End-of-day quote.5.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEALTHSCOPE LTD
07:04pHEALTHSCOPE : Brookfield to Buy Healthscope -- Update
DJ
06:28pBrookfield to Buy Healthscope in Roughly $4.1 Billion Deal
DJ
01/06Australia's Healius snubs $1.21 billion bid from China's Jangho, says bid und..
RE
2018BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : Healthscope extends exclusive talks with Brookfiel..
RE
2018HEALTHSCOPE : to Open Books to Raised $3.25 Billion Bid From Brookfield
DJ
2018ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Pulls Back From 3-month High As Asian Markets Dip
DJ
2018HEALTHSCOPE : Australia's Healthscope rejects takeover bids in strategy to spur ..
RE
2018HEALTHSCOPE : Takeover Target Healthscope Refuses to Open Books to Bidders
DJ
2018Australia's Healthscope gets $3.3 billion Brookfield approach, sparking bid w..
RE
2018Healthscope Attracts Rival $3.28 Billion Bid From Brookfield
DJ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 536 M
EBIT 2019 285 M
Net income 2019 240 M
Debt 2019 1 300 M
Yield 2019 2,82%
P/E ratio 2019 17,03
P/E ratio 2020 22,32
EV / Sales 2019 2,14x
EV / Sales 2020 1,94x
Capitalization 4 127 M
Chart HEALTHSCOPE LTD
Duration : Period :
Healthscope Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEALTHSCOPE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2,33  AUD
Spread / Average Target -1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gordon Ballantyne Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark William Briscoe General Manager-Operations
Michael Sammells Chief Financial Officer
Rupert H. Myer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEALTHSCOPE LTD5.83%2 998
FRESENIUS7.76%29 209
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%12 043
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%11 992
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%9 663
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-1.52%8 346
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.