HealthSpace Data : CEO Provides an Update On Coronavirus and New COVID-19 Product Extension

VANCOUVER, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE:HS) (Frankfurt:38H) (OTC:HDSLF) presents an update from Silas Garrison, the Company's Chief Executive Officer:

This month has represented one of the most trying and difficult months the world has faced in recent history. The health and safety of billions across the globe has been put front and center amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Economies have shifted dramatically as governments across the globe are responding to and attempting to contain the spread of the virus.

At HealthSpace, we responded quickly in order to protect the wellbeing of our team. As of Monday, March 16th, I had HealthSpace offices in North America move to telework for at least the next three weeks. I also put in place a travel moratorium that will remain in effect until further notice. To date, we have had no reported exposures or illnesses and are operating at full capacity. All of our servers and systems are running at full capacity without any service interruptions.

HealthSpace is uniquely positioned in all of this because our customers - state and local health departments - are the tip of the spear in the effort to provide surveillance, guidance and gain control of this ongoing situation. Our HSCloud platform already serves as a frontline tool for these departments to help track, and prevent, the spread of epidemiological outbreaks such as foodborne illness. But the reach of our customers, and that of our cloud platform, far extends the food service industry. HSCloud is utilized to inspect long term care facilities, hotels, tattoo parlors and a myriad of other businesses and services where the spread of communicable diseases is pronounced.

During this time, it is even more crucial we continue to support our customers' critical public health mission. We aim to help by not only providing continual access to our best in class products, but also specifically in response to the coronavirus pandemic. We are releasing a modified version of our Food Borne Illness Surveillance module for COVID-19 surveillance.

This will allow departments to input and track case - or possible case - information securely in the cloud in real time. Customers may also provide logins to this new module to laboratories, hospitals and healthcare providers in their jurisdiction to gather basic surveillance information from these healthcare providers on possible COVID-19 cases. This includes testing data and results. Text and email alerts, rollups of the data, and all typical features our HSCloud platform includes will be available in this module.

This new module will allow for real time reporting, thus enabling departments to make proactive decisions. It also, being cloud native, will allow for extensive sharing of this vital information with agencies, such as the CDC. While this virus spreads at a local level, it is critically important to have a broader view at a national level of just how the spread is occurring and how far wide it is reaching. Enabling departments to use HSCloud's real time cloud tracking of data will enable more transparent and fluid sharing of information. Further, since many departments have also gone to telework statuses, the ability to track this information in the cloud becomes paramount.

We at HealthSpace are deeply committed to our customers and their mission of protecting public health. We have already dedicated additional resources to this initiative and have received a significant response in our initial outreach to customers. We have set up product demonstrations with more than thirty agencies across the country. Better tracking and surveillance is one step in helping prevent the spread of the pandemic and we aim to have HSCloud play a pivotal role in that process.

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.

HealthSpace is a government Software as a Service (SaaS) company focused on providing efficiencies to state and local government agencies through its powerful enterprise cloud and mobile platform. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both cloud and mobile applications currently serving over 500 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace offers one of the only self-serve enterprise suites for government, providing greater power to the end-user. Further, HealthSpace now delivers its government grade technologies to private businesses enabling them to gain visibility and predictability into their own organizations and move from a reactive to a proactive operational status. HealthSpace continues to deliver focused service and innovative solutions to government organizations, while expanding into commercial enterprise verticals to enable new customers with proactive environmental health best practices and policies. HealthSpace has now entered into the FinTech space by creating a payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "pipeline", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although HealthSpace believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. HealthSpace expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthspaces-ceo-provides-an-update-on-coronavirus-and-new-covid-19-product-extension-301028726.html

SOURCE HealthSpace Data