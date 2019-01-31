HealthStream : Adds Senior Vice President to Advance the Company's Growing hStream Ecosystem

Healthcare technology and media veteran Scott McQuigg joins HealthStream as SVP, hStream Solutions to develop new hStream content, applications, and partnerships

HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM), a leading provider of workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced the addition of Mr. Scott McQuigg to its Executive Team. As a successful healthcare entrepreneur and executive, Scott’s experience uniquely qualifies him for his new role at HealthStream as Senior Vice President, hStream Solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005480/en/

Scott McQuigg, Senior Vice President, hStream Solutions, HealthStream (Photo: Business Wire)

With over 4.9 million healthcare professional subscribers, HealthStream’s SaaS-based platform has long been one of the most adopted workforce development platforms in healthcare. To facilitate innovation and growth of our ecosystem, HealthStream’s new platform technology, hStream™, was launched nine months ago. Already, healthcare organizations representing over one million subscribers have upgraded to hStream. The hStream platform-as-a-service capabilities are facilitating new types of application and media partnerships to deliver valuable services and impactful content to our healthcare organization customers. Scott McQuigg will identify, grow, and develop new hStream content, applications, and partnerships.

Scott’s career began as market President and Publisher of the Nashville Business Journal, which is part of the American City Business Journals. He then co-founded HealthLeaders, a leading media and research business focused on the business of healthcare. While serving as its CEO from 2000 to 2005, HealthLeaders won numerous awards and became a leading resource in the industry for healthcare executives. More recently, Scott served as CEO of GoNoodle, Inc., which he also co-founded. GoNoodle’s interactive videos promote physical activity, active learning, and enhanced focus for kids, and are available online, and via mobile and connected TV apps. The transformational kids media and tech platform went viral as GoNoodle is now played by 14 million+ kids each month.

“Scott’s previous experience as co-founder and CEO of HealthLeaders, Inc., an award-winning, market-leading resource for healthcare executives, demonstrated his inventiveness to produce, aggregate, and deliver valuable media and information resources, while the viral success of the GoNoodle platform, with over 14 million monthly users, shows a deep understanding of building a network effect,” said Robert A. Frist, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, HealthStream. “The skills that were required to drive these successes will be instrumental to the growth and success of the hStream platform.”

“HealthStream’s new technology platform, hStream, is at the vanguard of everything new and exciting about professional development in healthcare,” said Scott McQuigg, Senior Vice President, hStream Solutions, HealthStream. “I am thrilled to be joining HealthStream’s Executive Team as I’ve witnessed the Company’s growth, innovation, and strong commitment to improving the quality of healthcare over the years.”

About HealthStream

HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through the development of healthcare organizations' greatest asset: their people. Our unified suite of solutions is contracted by approximately 4.9 million healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, HealthStream has additional offices in Brentwood, Tennessee; Jericho, New York; Boulder; Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit http://www.healthstream.com or call 800-933-9293.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties regarding HealthStream. Investors are cautioned that such results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual future events or results. This information has been included in reliance on the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual future events or results. These forward-looking statements are based on a variety of assumptions that may not be realized, and which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including that the acquisition may not be consummated and that the anticipated financial and strategic benefits of the acquisition may not be realized, as well as risks and uncertainties referenced from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005480/en/