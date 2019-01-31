HealthStream : Adds Senior Vice President to Advance the Company's Growing hStream Ecosystem

Healthcare technology and media veteran Scott McQuigg joins HealthStream
as SVP, hStream Solutions to develop new hStream content, applications,
and partnerships
HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM), a leading provider of workforce and
provider solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced the
addition of Mr. Scott McQuigg to its Executive Team. As a successful
healthcare entrepreneur and executive, Scott’s experience uniquely
qualifies him for his new role at HealthStream as Senior Vice President,
hStream Solutions.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005480/en/
Scott McQuigg, Senior Vice President, hStream Solutions, HealthStream (Photo: Business Wire)
With over 4.9 million healthcare professional subscribers,
HealthStream’s SaaS-based platform has long been one of the most adopted
workforce development platforms in healthcare. To facilitate innovation
and growth of our ecosystem, HealthStream’s new platform technology,
hStream™, was launched nine months ago. Already, healthcare
organizations representing over one million subscribers have upgraded to
hStream. The hStream platform-as-a-service capabilities are facilitating
new types of application and media partnerships to deliver valuable
services and impactful content to our healthcare organization customers.
Scott McQuigg will identify, grow, and develop new hStream content,
applications, and partnerships.
Scott’s career began as market President and Publisher of the Nashville
Business Journal, which is part of the American City Business
Journals. He then co-founded HealthLeaders, a leading media and research
business focused on the business of healthcare. While serving as its CEO
from 2000 to 2005, HealthLeaders won numerous awards and became a
leading resource in the industry for healthcare executives. More
recently, Scott served as CEO of GoNoodle, Inc., which he also
co-founded. GoNoodle’s interactive videos promote physical activity,
active learning, and enhanced focus for kids, and are available online,
and via mobile and connected TV apps. The transformational kids media
and tech platform went viral as GoNoodle is now played by 14 million+
kids each month.
“Scott’s previous experience as co-founder and CEO of HealthLeaders,
Inc., an award-winning, market-leading resource for healthcare
executives, demonstrated his inventiveness to produce, aggregate, and
deliver valuable media and information resources, while the viral
success of the GoNoodle platform, with over 14 million monthly users,
shows a deep understanding of building a network effect,” said Robert A.
Frist, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, HealthStream. “The skills that were
required to drive these successes will be instrumental to the growth and
success of the hStream platform.”
“HealthStream’s new technology platform, hStream, is at the vanguard of
everything new and exciting about professional development in
healthcare,” said Scott McQuigg, Senior Vice President, hStream
Solutions, HealthStream. “I am thrilled to be joining HealthStream’s
Executive Team as I’ve witnessed the Company’s growth, innovation, and
strong commitment to improving the quality of healthcare over the years.”
About HealthStream
HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) is dedicated to improving patient outcomes
through the development of healthcare organizations' greatest asset:
their people. Our unified suite of solutions is contracted by
approximately 4.9 million healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce
development, training & learning management, talent management,
credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment,
and managing simulation-based education programs. Based in Nashville,
Tennessee, HealthStream has additional offices in Brentwood, Tennessee;
Jericho, New York; Boulder; Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego,
California; and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit http://www.healthstream.com
or call 800-933-9293.
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve
risks and uncertainties regarding HealthStream. Investors are cautioned
that such results or events predicted in these statements may differ
materially from actual future events or results. This information has
been included in reliance on the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that
such results or events predicted in these statements may differ
materially from actual future events or results. These
forward-looking statements are based on a variety of assumptions that
may not be realized, and which are subject to significant risks and
uncertainties, including that the acquisition may not be consummated and
that the anticipated financial and strategic benefits of the acquisition
may not be realized, as well as risks and uncertainties referenced from
time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005480/en/