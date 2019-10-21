Log in
HealthStream : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

0
10/21/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

HealthStream, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading provider of workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. In this earnings release, all results are from continuing operations only, unless otherwise indicated (i.e., results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 exclude the gain on the sale of our divested Patient Experience business segment, which was completed in February 2018 and the results of operations of such segment prior to this divestiture).

  • Revenues of $62.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, up 4% from $59.9 million in the third quarter of 2018.
  • Operating income of $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2019, down 20% from $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2018.
  • Income from continuing operations of $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, up 14% from $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2018.
  • Earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $0.11 per share (diluted) in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $0.09 per share (diluted) in the third quarter of 2018.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 from continuing operations of $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, up 3% from $11.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.
  • Scott A. Roberts appointed as Chief Financial Officer on September 20, 2019.

1 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to income from continuing operations and disclosure regarding why we believe adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations provides useful information to investors is included later in this release.

Financial Results:
Third Quarter 2019 Compared to Third Quarter 2018

Revenues for the third quarter of 2019 increased by $2.6 million, or 4 percent, to $62.5 million, compared to $59.9 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Revenues from our HealthStream Workforce Solutions segment were $51.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $49.1 million for the third quarter of 2018. Revenue growth of $1.9 million included a $1.6 million increase in revenue from our platform and content subscriptions, which was offset by a reduction in revenue from our legacy resuscitation products. Legacy resuscitation products were $13.4 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $15.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. The acquisition of Providigm, LLC, which was completed in January 2019, also added $1.9 million of revenue to the third quarter of 2019.

Revenues from our HealthStream Provider Solutions segment were $11.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $10.8 million for the third quarter of 2018. Revenue growth of $0.7 million was primarily attributable to new Verity subscriptions and professional services for client implementations.

Operating income was $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, down 20 percent from $4.7 million for the third quarter of 2018. The reduction in operating income resulted primarily from higher personnel costs and depreciation and amortization, but was partially offset by the increase in revenue.

Income from continuing operations was $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, up 14 percent from $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2018, and EPS from continuing operations was $0.11 per share (diluted) in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $0.09 per share (diluted) for the third quarter of 2018. Net income (from continuing and discontinued operations) was $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. EPS was $0.11 per share (diluted) for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $0.09 per share (diluted) for the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $11.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, up 3 percent from $11.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA (from continuing and discontinued operations) was $11.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $11.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.

At September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $172.6 million. Capital expenditures incurred during the third quarter of 2019 were $3.1 million.

Year-to-Date 2019 Compared to Year-to-Date 2018

For the first nine months of 2019, revenues were $191.4 million, an increase of 11 percent over revenues of $171.8 million for the first nine months of 2018. Operating income for the first nine months of 2019 decreased by 10 percent to $11.4 million, compared to $12.7 million for the first nine months of 2018, and was negatively impacted by the approximately $2.2 million expense associated with the June 2019 stock grant to employees in connection with the contribution of stock by our CEO to the Company to enable a stock grant. Income from continuing operations for the first nine months of 2019 was $10.6 million, up 3 percent from $10.3 million for the first nine months of 2018. Earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.33 per share (diluted) for the first nine months of 2019, compared to $0.32 per share (diluted) for the first nine months of 2018. Net income for the first nine months of 2019 decreased to $12.1 million, compared to $29.4 million for the first nine months of 2018, which decrease was primarily driven by the $19.1 million gain, net of tax, on the sale of the PX business in 2018. Earnings per share were $0.37 per share (diluted) for the first nine months of 2019, compared to $0.91 per share (diluted) for the first nine months of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations increased by 11 percent to $35.7 million for the first nine months of 2019, compared to $32.1 million for the first nine months of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $37.7 million for the first nine months of 2019, compared to $61.6 million for the first nine months of 2018, which decrease was driven primarily by the gain on the sale of the PX business in 2018.

Other Business Updates

At September 30, 2019, we had approximately 2.78 million contracted subscriptions to hStream™, our Platform-as-a-Service technology. hStream technology enables healthcare organizations and their respective workforces to easily connect to and gain value from the growing HealthStream ecosystem of applications, tools, and content.

Management Team Announcement

On September 25, 2019, we announced that Scott A. Roberts, Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Vice President of Accounting and Finance, was appointed CFO and Senior Vice President by HealthStream’s board of directors. Beginning his career as a Certified Public Accountant with Ernst & Young, Mr. Roberts joined HealthStream 17 years ago. He held the position of Vice President, Accounting and Finance at HealthStream for five years and brings substantial financial expertise and experience to the role of CFO. His broad experience in public financial reporting, deep knowledge of financial operations, and his extensive company-specific experience make him uniquely qualified to serve as CFO.

Financial Outlook for 2019

Below we present our updated 2019 financial guidance:

 

 

Full Year 2019 Guidance

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Workforce Solutions

 

$

207

 

-

$

210

 

million

Provider Solutions

 

 

45

 

-

 

46

 

million

Consolidated

 

$

252

 

-

$

256

 

million

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

$

12.5

 

-

$

14.0

 

million

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP Operating Income

 

$

14.7

 

-

$

16.2

 

million

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital Expenditures

 

 

 

 

 

$

33

 

million

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annual Effective Income Tax Rate

 

 

23

 

-

 

25

 

percent

Adjusted non-GAAP operating income guidance is a forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure which represents GAAP operating income guidance excluding the impact of the June 2019 stock grant to employees of approximately $2.2 million as described above. The Company believes that the presentation of this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure and the exclusion of this expense from adjusted non-GAAP operating income guidance presents useful information to investors in evaluating the projected underlying operating performance of the Company during 2019 in light of the fact that Mr. Frist contributed stock in an amount sufficient to fully offset the $2.2 million expense of the Company associated with these grants and that these transactions will not result in any dilution of the stockholders of the Company (other than Mr. Frist).

This guidance includes the impact of the acquisition of Providigm, which is included in our Workforce Solutions segment, but does not include the impact of any other acquisitions or strategic investments that we may complete during 2019.

Commenting on third quarter 2019 results, Robert A. Frist, Jr, Chief Executive Officer, HealthStream, said, “We made progress on several key initiatives that are intended to deliver higher gross margins over time. We added approximately 434,000 hStream subscriptions, contracted 48 new accounts for the American Red Cross resuscitation suite, and increased new Verity subscriptions by 50 percent over last quarter.”

A conference call with Robert A. Frist, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Scott A. Roberts, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, and Mollie Condra, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. (ET). To listen to the conference, please dial 877-647-2842 (no conference ID needed) if you are calling within the domestic U.S. or Canada. If you are an international caller, please dial 914-495-8564 (no conference ID needed). The conference may also be accessed by going to http://ir.healthstream.com/events.cfm for the simultaneous Webcast of the call, which will subsequently be available for replay. The replay telephone numbers are 855-859-2056 (conference ID #6543597) for U.S. and Canadian callers and 404-537-3406 (conference ID #6543597) for international callers.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures used by management in analyzing the Company’s financial results and ongoing operational performance.

In order to better assess the Company’s financial results, management believes that net income before interest, income taxes, stock based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and changes in fair value of non-marketable equity investments (“adjusted EBITDA”) is a useful measure for evaluating the operating performance of the Company because adjusted EBITDA reflects net income adjusted for certain non-cash and non-operating items. Management also believes that adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is a useful measure for evaluating the operating performance of the Company because such measure excludes the results of operations of the PX business that we no longer own and the gain on sale in connection with the sale of such business in February 2018 and thus reflects the Company’s ongoing business operations and assists in comparing the Company’s results of operations between periods. We also believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations are useful to many investors to assess the Company’s ongoing results from current operations. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered as measures of financial performance under GAAP. Because adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP, such non-GAAP financial measures are susceptible to varying calculations. Accordingly, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and have limitations as analytical tools.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of our GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, which are set forth below in this release.

About HealthStream

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through the development of healthcare organizations’ greatest asset: their people. Our unified suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare organizations across the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder; Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit http://www.healthstream.com or call 800-933-9293.

 

HEALTHSTREAM, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

2019

 

 

September 30,

2018

 

 

September 30,

2019

 

 

September 30,

2018

 

Revenues, net

 

$

62,450

 

 

$

59,925

 

 

$

191,417

 

 

$

171,791

 

Operating costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization)

 

 

25,348

 

 

 

25,102

 

 

 

79,015

 

 

 

70,586

 

Product development

 

 

7,195

 

 

 

6,600

 

 

 

21,763

 

 

 

19,149

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

9,003

 

 

 

8,559

 

 

 

28,343

 

 

 

26,536

 

Other general and administrative expenses

 

 

10,007

 

 

 

8,997

 

 

 

30,283

 

 

 

24,769

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

7,149

 

 

 

6,006

 

 

 

20,629

 

 

 

18,097

 

Total operating costs and expenses

 

 

58,702

 

 

 

55,264

 

 

 

180,033

 

 

 

159,137

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

 

3,748

 

 

 

4,661

 

 

 

11,384

 

 

 

12,654

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (loss), net

 

 

853

 

 

 

(548

)

 

 

2,528

 

 

 

241

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from continuing operations before income tax provision

 

 

4,601

 

 

 

4,113

 

 

 

13,912

 

 

 

12,895

 

Income tax provision

 

 

1,140

 

 

 

1,077

 

 

 

3,270

 

 

 

2,575

 

Income from continuing operations

 

 

3,461

 

 

 

3,036

 

 

 

10,642

 

 

 

10,320

 

Discontinued operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from discontinued operations before income tax provision

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(64

)

Gain on sale of discontinued operations

 

 

340

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,960

 

 

 

29,490

 

Income tax provision

 

 

89

 

 

 

 

 

 

515

 

 

 

10,319

 

Income from discontinued operations

 

 

251

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,445

 

 

 

19,107

 

Net income

 

$

3,712

 

 

$

3,036

 

 

$

12,087

 

 

$

29,427

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share – basic:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

0.32

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.59

 

Net income per share - basic

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.91

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share - diluted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

0.32

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.59

 

Net income per share - diluted

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.91

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

32,376

 

 

 

32,322

 

 

 

32,369

 

 

 

32,244

 

Diluted

 

 

32,437

 

 

 

32,415

 

 

 

32,416

 

 

 

32,308

 

Dividends declared per share

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

1.00

 

 

HEALTHSTREAM, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

133,914

 

 

$

134,321

 

Marketable securities

 

 

38,724

 

 

 

34,497

 

Accounts and unbilled receivables, net

 

 

28,253

 

 

 

41,004

 

Prepaid and other current assets

 

 

22,076

 

 

 

31,612

 

Total current assets

 

 

222,967

 

 

 

241,434

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capitalized software development, net

 

 

20,701

 

 

 

18,352

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

26,931

 

 

 

15,866

 

Operating lease right of use assets, net

 

 

30,134

 

 

 

 

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

 

 

155,701

 

 

 

145,522

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

251

 

 

 

145

 

Deferred commissions

 

 

15,725

 

 

 

16,470

 

Other assets

 

 

7,787

 

 

 

4,159

 

Total assets

 

$

480,197

 

 

$

441,948

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities

 

$

35,134

 

 

$

40,793

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

64,565

 

 

 

66,061

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

99,699

 

 

 

106,854

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

12,872

 

 

 

11,068

 

Deferred revenue, non-current

 

 

2,052

 

 

 

2,868

 

Operating lease liability, noncurrent

 

 

31,338

 

 

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

343

 

 

 

2,211

 

Total liabilities

 

 

146,304

 

 

 

123,001

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

289,424

 

 

 

286,597

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

9

 

 

 

(23

)

Retained earnings

 

 

44,460

 

 

 

32,373

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

333,893

 

 

 

318,947

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

480,197

 

 

$

441,948

 

 

HEALTHSTREAM, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

Operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

12,087

 

 

$

29,427

 

Income from discontinued operations

 

 

(1,445

)

 

 

(19,107

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

20,629

 

 

 

18,097

 

Stock based compensation

 

 

3,643

 

 

 

1,306

 

Amortization of deferred commissions

 

 

6,269

 

 

 

5,695

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

1,803

 

 

 

661

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

 

 

99

 

 

 

690

 

Gain on equity method investments

 

 

(87

)

 

 

(25

)

Change in fair value of non-marketable equity investments

 

 

 

 

 

1,271

 

Other

 

 

(101

)

 

 

(22

)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts and unbilled receivables

 

 

13,624

 

 

 

5,865

 

Prepaid and other assets

 

 

108

 

 

 

(6,274

)

Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities

 

 

(1,629

)

 

 

(8,438

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

(2,453

)

 

 

658

 

Net cash provided by continuing operating activities

 

 

52,547

 

 

 

29,804

 

Net cash used in discontinued operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

(1,003

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

52,547

 

 

 

28,801

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business combinations, net of cash acquired

 

 

(18,018

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations

 

 

6,035

 

 

 

57,827

 

Changes in marketable securities

 

 

(4,105

)

 

 

2,367

 

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

 

 

13

 

 

 

-

 

Payments to acquire non-marketable equity investments

 

 

(3,342

)

 

 

(833

)

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(21,451

)

 

 

(4,342

)

Payments associated with capitalized software development

 

 

(11,179

)

 

 

(8,042

)

Net cash (used in) provided by continuing investing activities

 

 

(52,047

)

 

 

46,977

 

Net cash used in discontinued investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

(115

)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

 

(52,047

)

 

 

46,862

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

 

214

 

 

 

2,582

 

Taxes paid related to net settlement of equity awards

 

 

(1,030

)

 

 

(335

)

Payment of earn-outs related to prior acquisitions

 

 

(38

)

 

 

(38

)

Payment of cash dividends

 

 

(53

)

 

 

(32,357

)

Net cash used in continuing financing activities

 

 

(907

)

 

 

(30,148

)

Net cash used in discontinued financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(907

)

 

 

(30,148

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(407

)

 

 

45,515

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

134,321

 

 

 

84,768

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

133,914

 

 

$

130,283

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures(1)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

GAAP income from continuing operations

 

$

3,461

 

 

$

3,036

 

 

$

10,642

 

 

$

10,320

 

Interest income

 

 

(864

)

 

 

(736

)

 

 

(2,538

)

 

 

(1,586

)

Interest expense

 

 

26

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

77

 

 

 

98

 

Income tax provision

 

 

1,140

 

 

 

1,077

 

 

 

3,270

 

 

 

2,575

 

Stock based compensation expense

 

 

569

 

 

 

459

 

 

 

3,643

 

 

 

1,306

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

7,149

 

 

 

6,006

 

 

 

20,629

 

 

 

18,097

 

Change in fair value of non-marketable equity investments

 

 

 

 

 

1,271

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,271

 

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

 

$

11,481

 

 

$

11,145

 

 

$

35,723

 

 

$

32,081

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income

 

$

3,712

 

 

$

3,036

 

 

$

12,087

 

 

$

29,427

 

Interest income

 

 

(864

)

 

 

(736

)

 

 

(2,538

)

 

 

(1,586

)

Interest expense

 

 

26

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

77

 

 

 

98

 

Income tax provision

 

 

1,229

 

 

 

1,077

 

 

 

3,785

 

 

 

12,894

 

Stock based compensation expense

 

 

569

 

 

 

459

 

 

 

3,643

 

 

 

1,215

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

7,149

 

 

 

6,006

 

 

 

20,629

 

 

 

18,279

 

Change in fair value of non-marketable equity investments

 

 

 

 

 

1,271

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,271

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

11,821

 

 

$

11,145

 

 

$

37,683

 

 

$

61,598

 

 

(1) This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, which are used by management in analyzing its financial results and ongoing operational performance.

 

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements (statements other than solely with respect to historical fact), including statements regarding expectations for the financial performance for 2019, that involve risks and uncertainties regarding HealthStream. These statements are based upon management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and data currently available to management. This information has been, or in the future may be, included in reliance on the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, as the result of risks referenced in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed on February 25, 2019, and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Consequently, such forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation or warranty or statement by the Company that such projections will be realized. Many of the factors that will determine the Company’s future results are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2019



Chart HEALTHSTREAM, INC.



Technical analysis trends HEALTHSTREAM, INC.


Income Statement Evolution
Consensus


Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Frist Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
J. Edward Pearson President & Chief Operating Officer
Scott A. Roberts Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey D. Cunningham Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank E. Gordon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEALTHSTREAM, INC.8.32%847
ORACLE CORPORATION20.82%179 061
SAP AG33.23%154 003
INTUIT33.34%68 262
SERVICENOW, INC.36.48%45 553
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.47.45%20 790
