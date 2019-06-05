HealthStream : Community Health Systems Selects American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite™ Program in Enterprise-wide Agreement with HealthStream

HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) announced today that CHSPSC, LLC (CHS), an
affiliate of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH), one of the
nation’s leading operators of general acute care hospitals, has entered
into a seven-year agreement with HealthStream to utilize the American
Red Cross Resuscitation Suite™ program, enterprise-wide, for
resuscitation skills training and certification, which will be provided
through HealthStream’s workforce platform. Concurrently, CHS has joined
HealthStream as the founding partner in the HealthStream Resuscitation
Innovation Lab to advance knowledge and innovations in resuscitation
science for the benefit of the healthcare industry at-large.
“When HealthStream first offered a self-certification model of
resuscitation training, CHS was one of the first organizations to adopt
and benefit from the program,” said Lynn T. Simon, M.D., President of
Clinical Operations and Chief Medical Officer of Community Health
Systems. “Now it is exciting to switch to HealthStream’s newest
offering, the American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite™ program, which we
believe offers exceptional adaptive learning methodology and newer
manikin technology with more effective visual feedback.”
Deployment of the new Red Cross program will begin later this year at
CHS affiliated hospitals, with full utilization across the enterprise
occurring by the end of 2020.
CHS’s decision to adopt the Red Cross program is a testament to the
company’s strong commitment to improve patient outcomes. The program is
based on the latest science, includes robust competency-based
resuscitation curricula, and offers flexibility to healthcare
organizations with innovative new capabilities. The Red Cross
certificate affirming competency of resuscitation knowledge and skills
is earned after a skills check, which will be achieved by healthcare
professionals through the use of the hStream-certified, award-winning
manikins, Brayden Pro™, from Innosonian America. The Red Cross program (www.redcross.org/healthcare)
is designed with an open framework with regard to manikins where any
hStream-certified manikin can be used, which provides further
flexibility to organizations like CHS.
Methodologies prior to the Red Cross Resuscitation Suite™ program
deliver the same curriculum to every “student,” understandably
frustrating those starting with more advanced skill levels—including
many physicians—who are forced to train and certify along a “least
common denominator” approach to learning. “Within the Red Cross
Resuscitation Suite™ program, each of the three curriculums, Basic Life
Support, Advanced Life Support and Pediatric Advanced Life Support,
incorporates an adaptive learning approach with pre-assessments,
facilitating more impactful, personalized learning plans with targeted
competency development,” said David Markenson, M.D., Chief Medical
Officer of American Red Cross Training Services. “This approach saves
time, increases learning effectiveness and engages all participants in
the program.”
“We believe our clinical staff, including our physicians, will
appreciate the Red Cross Resuscitation Suite™ program’s adaptive
learning features,” said Dr. Simon. “Being able to initially identify
opportunities to advance learning and skills by targeting gaps is a very
attractive feature of this program—as it reinforces learning where it is
needed most.”
In addition to adapting training to the individual’s competency level to
maximize learning effectiveness, being able to set the frequency
of skills training is also crucial. Studies show that frequent practice
of resuscitation skills sustains optimal performance. Unlike other
resuscitation training programs on the market, the Red Cross
Resuscitation Suite™ program comes with an “Interval” capability whereby
hospital training staff can adjust the frequency of required skills
training to any level they like—for any individual or group of
individuals—as many times as they like. CHS is provided with Interval as
a standard capability that empowers their training staff to customize
their resuscitation training schedule to optimize its impact.
“The flexibility that comes with this new program allows us to target
both the level of skills training needed and the frequency of practice
required for healthcare staff in over 100 hospitals across the nation,”
said Dr. Simon. "It’s great to be on the cutting edge with HealthStream
regarding the newest manikin technologies and to deploy technology and
learning systems that can make significant improvements in patient care.
At the end of the day, better training increases the odds of better
outcomes for patients—and we are always committed to efforts that can
improve safety, quality, and patient care.”
CHS’s new partnership role in the HealthStream Resuscitation Innovation
Lab includes serving as a member of the Red Cross Innovation Council and
collaborating with HealthStream to conduct and report research on
process adoption and outcomes related to the Red Cross Resuscitation
Suite™ program.
“Through these initiatives, CHS will continue to play a leading role in
advancing science that is focused on improving patient outcomes,” said
Wayne T. Smith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, of Community
Health Systems. “As the founding partner of the HealthStream
Resuscitation Innovation Lab, we are excited to have early access to
advances in this evolving platform and look forward to contributing to
solutions that can have a lasting impact on the quality of care
delivery.”
“Many healthcare organizations have turned to HealthStream for a
resuscitation training solution over the last decade,” said Robert A.
Frist, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, HealthStream. “At this time, we are
delighted to now bring quality-focused, progressive health systems—like
CHS—a solution with the Red Cross that is the most advanced, most
adaptive, most flexible, and most innovative program on the market. I
believe CHS shares our belief that the quality of healthcare is driven
by the people who deliver it—and, therefore, it is great to see their
enthusiasm to provide their staff with the best possible resuscitation
competency development program.”
