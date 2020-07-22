Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  HealthStream, Inc.    HSTM

HEALTHSTREAM, INC.

(HSTM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HealthStream : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 09:26am EDT

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTM), a leading provider of workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today that it will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The Company’s financial results for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2020, will be released after the close of the market on Monday, July 27, 2020.

HealthStream’s second quarter 2020 earnings conference call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 28, 2020. To listen to the conference, please dial 877-647-2842 (no conference ID needed) if you are calling within the U.S. or Canada. If you are an international caller, please dial 914-495-8564 (no conference ID needed). The conference may also be accessed by going to http://ir.healthstream.com/events.cfm for the live audio webcast of the call, which will subsequently be available for replay. The replay telephone numbers are 855-859-2056 (conference ID #8148633) for U.S. and Canadian callers and 404-537-3406 (conference ID #8148633) for international callers.

About HealthStream

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through the development of healthcare organizations’ greatest asset: their people. Our unified suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare organizations across the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; and Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit http://www.healthstream.com or call 800-521-0574.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties regarding HealthStream. This information has been included in reliance on the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual future events or results. These forward-looking statements are based on a variety of assumptions that may not be realized, and which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including that the anticipated financial and strategic benefits of the acquisition may not be realized, as well as risks and uncertainties referenced from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HEALTHSTREAM, INC.
09:26aHEALTHSTREAM : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Announcement
BU
07/07HEALTHSTREAM : Ardent Health Services Selects American Red Cross Resuscitation S..
BU
05/22HEALTHSTREAM INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
04/30HEALTHSTREAM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
04/27HEALTHSTREAM : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/27HEALTHSTREAM INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD ..
AQ
04/27HEALTHSTREAM : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04/21HEALTHSTREAM : First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Announcement
BU
04/09HEALTHSTREAM : to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Response Training & Platform Free of Ch..
BU
03/13HEALTHSTREAM INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 233 M - -
Net income 2020 7,58 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 92,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 721 M 721 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 863
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart HEALTHSTREAM, INC.
Duration : Period :
HealthStream, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEALTHSTREAM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 27,67 $
Last Close Price 22,52 $
Spread / Highest target 46,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Frist Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
J. Edward Pearson President & Chief Operating Officer
Scott A. Roberts Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey D. Cunningham Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank E. Gordon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEALTHSTREAM, INC.-17.21%721
SAP SE17.90%194 150
ORACLE CORPORATION5.53%171 570
SERVICENOW INC.54.87%83 379
INTUIT INC.14.05%77 679
DOCUSIGN, INC.171.26%36 891
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group