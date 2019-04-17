HealthStream : to Broadcast Its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Live on the Internet

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTM), a leading provider of workforce and
provider solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today that it
will provide an online web simulcast of its first quarter 2019 earnings
conference call on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The Company’s results for
the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 will be released after the close
of the market on Monday, April 22, 2019.
The live broadcast of HealthStream’s conference call will begin at 9:00
a.m. Eastern Time on April 23, 2019. To listen to the conference, please
dial 877-647-2842 (no conference ID needed) if you are calling within
the U.S. or Canada. If you are an international caller, please dial
914-495-8564 (no conference ID needed). The conference may also be
accessed by going to http://ir.healthstream.com/events.cfm
for the simultaneous webcast of the call, which will subsequently be
available for replay. The replay telephone numbers are 855-859-2056
(conference ID #8991356) for U.S. and Canadian callers and 404-537-3406
(conference ID #8991356) for international callers.
About HealthStream
HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) is dedicated to improving patient outcomes
through the development of healthcare organizations’ greatest asset:
their people. Our unified suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare
organizations across the U.S. for workforce development, training &
learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging,
provider enrollment, and performance assessment, and managing
simulation-based education programs. Based in Nashville, Tennessee,
HealthStream has additional offices in Brentwood, Tennessee; Jericho,
New York; Boulder; Colorado; Chicago, Illinois; and San Diego,
California. For more information, visit http://www.healthstream.com
or call 800-933-9293.
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve
risks and uncertainties regarding HealthStream. This information has
been included in reliance on the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that
such results or events predicted in these statements may differ
materially from actual future events or results. These forward-looking
statements are based on a variety of assumptions that may not be
realized, and which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties,
including that the anticipated financial and strategic benefits of the
acquisition may not be realized, as well as risks and uncertainties
referenced from time to time in the Company’s filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission.
