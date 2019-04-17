Log in
HealthStream : to Broadcast Its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Live on the Internet

04/17/2019 | 09:25am EDT

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTM), a leading provider of workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today that it will provide an online web simulcast of its first quarter 2019 earnings conference call on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The Company’s results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 will be released after the close of the market on Monday, April 22, 2019.

The live broadcast of HealthStream’s conference call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 23, 2019. To listen to the conference, please dial 877-647-2842 (no conference ID needed) if you are calling within the U.S. or Canada. If you are an international caller, please dial 914-495-8564 (no conference ID needed). The conference may also be accessed by going to http://ir.healthstream.com/events.cfm for the simultaneous webcast of the call, which will subsequently be available for replay. The replay telephone numbers are 855-859-2056 (conference ID #8991356) for U.S. and Canadian callers and 404-537-3406 (conference ID #8991356) for international callers.

About HealthStream

HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through the development of healthcare organizations’ greatest asset: their people. Our unified suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare organizations across the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, and performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, HealthStream has additional offices in Brentwood, Tennessee; Jericho, New York; Boulder; Colorado; Chicago, Illinois; and San Diego, California. For more information, visit http://www.healthstream.com or call 800-933-9293.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties regarding HealthStream. This information has been included in reliance on the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual future events or results. These forward-looking statements are based on a variety of assumptions that may not be realized, and which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including that the anticipated financial and strategic benefits of the acquisition may not be realized, as well as risks and uncertainties referenced from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2019
Income Statement Evolution
