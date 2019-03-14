Right On Brands (RTON) To Open ENDO Wellness Center's Corporate Showcase Store in Dallas   

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right on Brands, Inc.™ (OTC: RTON) today has announced the company will be entering the lucrative health and wellness business with one of the Southwest's first full-service CBD based wellness centers.



The corporate showcase ENDO Wellness Center is scheduled to open this summer in Dallas, Texas. Right on Brands/Endo Brands Inc, the Maker of EndoWater will also be opening a regional distribution warehouse in Addison Texas on Midway Lane later this month.

At the ENDO Wellness Center, people are inspired to make healthy choices, create personal wellness and success in their lives. The healing benefits of CBD oil have been known for thousands of years and have been prescribed by doctors and holistic healers across the globe. The ENDO Wellness Center focusses on teaching how to nurture a healthy mind and body with a complete line of CBD-infused products such as water, oils, gummies, edibles, coffee, gel caps, tinctures, rubs, lotions, vapors and items to treat patient’s pets as well. The ENDO Aquamassage treatment is a quick convenient way to get a full-body massage. An Aquamassage machine looks similar to a tanning bed. All a patient needs to do to prepare for the Aquamassage is to remove their shoes, there is no need to undress. The combined effects of heat with Aquamassage using 36 warm water jets traveling from a patient’s toes to their neck provide a deep soothing muscle message. The centers will be equipped with Oxygen Bars to get that instant kick.

"Several additional locations will be awarded licenses and will open early this year as we are currently searching for additional qualified licensed partners that want to take advantage of the CBD-infused health and wellness market,” states James Morgan, Endo Wellness Center Corporate Development. “Now more than ever Americans are keenly focused on looking and feeling better. As Americans pursue to do both they are increasingly turning to exercise, proper nutrition, supplements, massage and more. The Health and Wellness markets are massive and growing in the U.S. and the CBD wellness business is a largely untapped segment of this marketplace.”

Most of the Endo Wellness Center Products are developed by our CEO Dr. Ashok Patel.

New York-based investment bank Cowen & Co. released a study on the CBD (cannabidiol) market. The projected estimate Cowen analysts made about the revenue of this market--$16 billion by 2025. This number is a marked jump from the estimated retail sales of CBD consumer products in 2018 that ranged between $600 million and $2 billion.

The Global Wellness Institute (GWI) noted recently that the wellness market, which encompasses everything from boutique fitness gyms to day spas, is now valued at a whopping $4.2 trillion, having grown 12.8% in the last two years. The industry now represents 5.3% of global economic output.

About Right On Brands, Inc. :

Right On Brands, Inc. ™, a Los Angeles California based consumer goods company specializing in brand development of health conscious, cannabis based food and beverage products. Right On Brands consists of four subsidiaries Humbly Hemp™, Endo Brands™, Endo Wellness Centers Inc and ENDO Labs™.

Visit our corporate website at: https://RightOnBrands.com

Endo Brands™ CBD's are a healthy addition increased wellness in your life. CBD oil can now be formulated to be used in food, drink and your favorite snacks.

Endo Water™ is pH balanced, micro-clustered for antioxidant protection and oxygenated for improved performance and energy.

Available in four flavors: Pure, Lemon Lime, Cucumber, Watermelon

Available in four Sparkling flavors: Pure Club Soda, Lemon Lime, Cucumber, Watermelon

Endo Drops are alcohol free coconut oil-based tinctures that are simply dropped right into your mouth. Tinctures are a discreet method of administration making it a good option for patients who require multiple treatments throughout the day.

Available in two flavors Berry and Mint. In 300, 1000 and 2500 mg sizes.

Available for Pets too.

